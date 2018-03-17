BROOKLYN, NY – On Saturday morning at the Barclays Center, the South Shore girl’s teams set the stage to what would be a clean sweep of the PSAL Class AA City Championships by both the girls and boys teams. After the Lady Vikings knocked off Murry Bergtram, the boys team followed suit, beating Benjamin Cardozo in a decisive 78 – 66 victory to collect their own Class AA championship hardware. Cardozo head coach Ron Naclerio said he did his usual advance scouting which included watching multiple South Shore games. Even with extensive prep and strategizing, he knew it would still be a heavy lift for his Judges against an athletic, lengthy and hungry Vikings squad. “Now they just have to execute,” he said about his team before the tip off. The Vikings, however, immediately knocked Cardozo on its heels. A pull-up jumper by PG Kareem May ‘20 set the tone as Sekou Sylla ‘18, Feme Odukale ‘19 and Isaiah Richards ‘19 set the Judges back by 12 as the second quarter got underway.

MVP Feme Odukale M. Wingate

Marcus Hammond ‘18 and Dejavaughn Utley ‘18 tried to close the gap but team turnovers and inferior rebounding on the offensive boards left them like a hamster on a wheel making no real head way. Coach Naclerio implored his players to rise above saying, “You gotta believe” but at the half, Dozo's deficit grew to 35 – 22. The athleticism and height advantage of the Vikings was a constant problem for Cardozo to overcome and the Judges 19 turnovers almost always translated into transition buckets. Hammond led the way for the Cardozo in the third quarter but Odukale and Sylla countered relentlessly and Vikings lead grew to 20 points as the final quarter got underway.

Coach Shawn Marc holds up the PSAL Class AA City Championship trophy M. Wingate