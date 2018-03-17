BROOKLYN, NY – Winning one is tournament is a championship. Two is a repeat. Three chips are a dynasty but winning four PSAL City Championships in a row is an era. The South Shore Lady Vikings reached era status on Saturday when they beat Murry Bergtram at the Barclays Center. After an impressive 57 – 37 victory over the Lady Blazers, South Shore Head Coach Anwar Gladden credited Destiny Philoxy ‘18 and Earlette Scott ‘18 for getting the job done. “[They’re] two seniors, committed to Division I schools, they’ve been through this,” said Gladden. “They knew what was at stake and they stepped up today.”

M.V.P. Destiny Philoxy M. Wingate

The two veterans quickly put the Lady Vikings up in the opening quarter and set the tone for the game. The Lady Blazers offered some pushback as Infinity Hammonds ‘18 and Jozai Vasquez ‘18 provided some offense “We knew that their guards were very good, and their guards played well today. They were hard to stop so we knew we had to contain them. We did a must better job in the second half and that’s why we were able to pull away.” South Shore finished the half on a 10 -2 run capped off by a breakaway bucket by Diamond Shavis ‘18 and led 27 – 18 at the midway point. The momentum carried over into the second half for the Lady Vikings. Murry made a run in the second half spearheaded by Deja Francis ‘18 and Hammonds with Cinnamon Dockery ‘18 crashing the boards, cut South Shore’s advantage to three points.

South Shore Head Coach Anwar Gladden M. Wingate