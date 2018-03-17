BROOKLYN, NY – Winning one is tournament is a championship. Two is a repeat. Three chips are a dynasty but winning four PSAL City Championships in a row is an era. The South Shore Lady Vikings reached era status on Saturday when they beat Murry Bergtram at the Barclays Center.
After an impressive 57 – 37 victory over the Lady Blazers, South Shore Head Coach Anwar Gladden credited Destiny Philoxy ‘18 and Earlette Scott ‘18 for getting the job done. “[They’re] two seniors, committed to Division I schools, they’ve been through this,” said Gladden. “They knew what was at stake and they stepped up today.”
The two veterans quickly put the Lady Vikings up in the opening quarter and set the tone for the game. The Lady Blazers offered some pushback as Infinity Hammonds ‘18 and Jozai Vasquez ‘18 provided some offense
“We knew that their guards were very good, and their guards played well today. They were hard to stop so we knew we had to contain them. We did a must better job in the second half and that’s why we were able to pull away.”
South Shore finished the half on a 10 -2 run capped off by a breakaway bucket by Diamond Shavis ‘18 and led 27 – 18 at the midway point. The momentum carried over into the second half for the Lady Vikings. Murry made a run in the second half spearheaded by Deja Francis ‘18 and Hammonds with Cinnamon Dockery ‘18 crashing the boards, cut South Shore’s advantage to three points.
An MVP effort by Philoxy with help from Scott and Lacha Delossantos ‘19 reestablished the Lady Viking’s dominance en route to an emphatic 20-point win.
“I’m happy for the kids, their families and the South Shore community,” said Coach Gladden. “We did our part and tried to make history.”
Philoxy paced South Shore with 18 points and 3 rebounds with Scott contributing 15 points, 6 rebounds and 4 assists. Hammonds led Murry Bergtram with 15 points and 4 rebounds with Francis adding 9 points and 5 rebounds.