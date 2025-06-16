Still Available: Class of 2025

With the Class of 2026 and 2027 now inundated with offers and receiving an uptick of interest during a significant stretch in the recruitment process, several local area recruits are still on the board for 2025. Here is a look at several prospects who could potentially be an ideal late get.

Jayden Ramirez (Christ the King, NY ‘25) The 6-foot-3 Class of 2025 guard is a physically imposing scorer capable of bulldozing his way to the rim, where he finishes through hard contact and has been consistent with churning out traditional 3-point plays. With the high-level experience of playing in the CHSAA "AA" these last three seasons, Ramirez has authored considerable production against formidable foes. Ramirez has been a thorough, three-level scoring source who has shown a propensity for taking over games with scoring onslaughts. Getting free via back-door cuts, burying the mid-range pull-up, and firing in corner 3-pointers. Ramirez scored 22 points against national power Paul VI (VA) during the MADE Hoops Jordan Brand Holiday Classic back during the holidays. He turned in several games of 16 points and seven rebounds or more, utilizing his strength and ball-tracking skills in the trenches. Ramirez possesses college-ready physicality and length, an aspect which should make him a "safe bet" caliber late recruit. He plays with unbridled toughness and has been a gamer these past two years under head coach Joe Arbitiello.