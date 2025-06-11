Transfer Season Continues

The transition to Veritas will enable Powell to play on the prestigious Nike EYBL Scholastic circuit, with an elite schedule against most of the country's heavy hitters. A well-built, wired to score off guard, Powell averaged 22.3 points on The Grind Session circuit with Skyline last season. Wired to score and with college ready physicality, Powell has the potential to increase his national visibility with the offer.

This week, Class of 2026 high scoring guard Josh Powell (Veritas Academy, CA ‘26) a Queens native with a stockpile of offers, announced he was transferring from Skyline Prep in Arizona to Veritas Academy in California. Powell, who has thrived as a focal point scoring option for the New York Jayhawks this spring, Is coming off a showing of 18 points and six rebounds against Team Takeover and 20 points, seven rebounds and four assists against Team Durant. He's currently hearing from the likes of Alabama , Utah, Arizona State, New Mexico State, Nebraska, George Mason, Hampton , and Florida International , among others.

While the established culture of transferring has made a substantial impact on the climate of college basketball, the local high school scene has not been far off. For a variety of reasons, incoming and outbound transfers will impact the destiny of teams throughout the high school market.

In the 2027 class, 6-foot-5 guard/forward Dillon Callahan (St Thomas More, CT ‘26) has transferred to St. Thomas More (CT) following a breakthrough 2024-25 sophomore campaign at Iona Prep. A skilled lefty with explosiveness and blue-collar style on the glass, Callahan transformed from supplemental piece to alpha for the Gaels this past season.

With his innate ability to get open and exploit seams in the defense, Callahan turned in a 31-point performance against St. Francis Prep and scored 19 points to go with 14 boards as Iona Prep gutted out a gritty win over Cardinal Hayes HS. Callahan witnessed his role ramp up in importance following a freak injury to rugged 2025-point guard Johnny Keenan. He assimilated to a multi-layered role, playing some point forward and orchestrating the offensive flow.

Possessing a deft perimeter touch and a knack for knifing his way into the paint as a 1-2 dribble attack the rim threat, Callahan is a bigger built guard/forward with two way versatility. An NYC native, Callahan, has been consistent with savoring contact on his surges to the rim. He compiled collection of traditional 3-point plays last season, as a reliable hard slasher with an adeptness for dissecting defenses.

After playing an intriguing role with one of the top teams in a jarringly evenly matched CHSAA "AA" while entertaining a highly competitive schedule, Callahan will look to gain national visibility on the prep circuit. Under legendary head coach Jere Quinn, St. Thomas More plays in an array of events rich in exposure during the 2025-26 season. It all begins with the prestigious Prep National Showcase at Albertus Magnus College in New Haven, Conn., during Thanksgiving time.

While Iona Prep could still possibly add an incoming transfer or multiple, the Gaels feature an underrated shot maker Joe Wolf (Iona Prep, NY '26) and return a weathered guard core. Depth has long been an element paralleling success in the CHSAA "AA" Division. Iona Prep's fleet of hard playing guards, many of whom had to increase their reliability immediately following Keenan's injury last year, showed promise.

Enticing performances from guys like 2027 Mike Kmetz (Iona Prep, NY '27), who popped off the bench to score nine pivotal points during the aforementioned victory over Cardinal Hayes, are indicative of Iona Prep's layered strength in numbers. 2026-point guard JT Lindy (Iona Prep, NY '26), known for his physical defense, is another player who should seize a prominent role with Callahan's departure, 2027 shot maker Ray Fernandez (Iona Prep, NY '27) transferring to Blair Academy, and athletic defender/stabilizing two-way threat Nate Shillingford along with Keenan moving on via 2025 graduation.