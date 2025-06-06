Instant Impact Freshmen

As college programs shape their rosters with an influx of transfers and multi-program transfers, New York City was able to witness the development of several Division I-bound players who bring a proven pedigree at the high school level.

Here is a look at several notable nobles from the area who could author an immediate impact at the ensuing level:

Kayden Mingo, Long Island Lutheran/Penn State: The Class of 2025 guard was a legitimate defensive backbone and certifiable big shot maker during his career at national power Long Island Lutheran. With his refined three-level scoring and a flair for the big shot, which showed throughout his junior and senior seasons with the Crusaders. The 6-foot-3 Mingo was a crucial piece of the proven, weathered veteran core. Mingo scored a game-best 25 points (9-for-14 FG, 5-for-7 3FG) while leading LuHi to a resounding 77-66 victory over then top-ranked and formidable national foe Columbus HS (Miami, FL). Mingo's ability to knock down monumental 3-pointers, spur vital scoring runs, and utilize his positional versatility as an effective rebounding guard were evident throughout the season.

A Top-40 national recruit who was one of the top scoring guards during his junior AAU summer on the EYBL circuit, Mingo ultimately chose the Nittany Lions over Wake Forest, Virginia Tech, and Georgia. Mingo's relationship with head coach Mike Rhoades was an immensely pivotal factor in his decision. As a physical defender with a college-ready build, Mingo's game is tailor-made for the style emphasized by Rhoades, who has long been known for his defensive efficiency. One of the most highly coveted and highly ranked recruits in recent memory, Mingo enters Happy Valley with a reputable incoming freshman class. In addition to Mingo, the program boasts another highly lauded recruit in upstate New York product Mason Blackwood. An Albany City Rocks product who played for New Hampton Prep these past few seasons, Blackwood is a high-level above-the-rim finisher with an adeptness for creating his own shot and stretching the floor out. He brings versatility on both ends of the floor and a consistent rebounding presence.