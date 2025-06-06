Instant Impact Freshmen

As college programs shape their rosters with an influx of transfers and multi-program transfers, New York City was able to witness the development of several Division I-bound players who bring a proven pedigree at the high school level.
Here is a look at several notable nobles from the area who could author an immediate impact at the ensuing level:
Kayden Mingo, Long Island Lutheran/Penn State: The Class of 2025 guard was a legitimate defensive backbone and certifiable big shot maker during his career at national power Long Island Lutheran. With his refined three-level scoring and a flair for the big shot, which showed throughout his junior and senior seasons with the Crusaders. The 6-foot-3 Mingo was a crucial piece of the proven, weathered veteran core. Mingo scored a game-best 25 points (9-for-14 FG, 5-for-7 3FG) while leading LuHi to a resounding 77-66 victory over then top-ranked and formidable national foe Columbus HS (Miami, FL). Mingo's ability to knock down monumental 3-pointers, spur vital scoring runs, and utilize his positional versatility as an effective rebounding guard were evident throughout the season.
A Top-40 national recruit who was one of the top scoring guards during his junior AAU summer on the EYBL circuit, Mingo ultimately chose the Nittany Lions over Wake Forest, Virginia Tech, and Georgia. Mingo's relationship with head coach Mike Rhoades was an immensely pivotal factor in his decision. As a physical defender with a college-ready build, Mingo's game is tailor-made for the style emphasized by Rhoades, who has long been known for his defensive efficiency. One of the most highly coveted and highly ranked recruits in recent memory, Mingo enters Happy Valley with a reputable incoming freshman class. In addition to Mingo, the program boasts another highly lauded recruit in upstate New York product Mason Blackwood. An Albany City Rocks product who played for New Hampton Prep these past few seasons, Blackwood is a high-level above-the-rim finisher with an adeptness for creating his own shot and stretching the floor out. He brings versatility on both ends of the floor and a consistent rebounding presence.
Danny Carbuccia, Archbishop Stepinac/UMass: Carbuccia's lunch pail persona and defensive grit were instrumental in guiding Stepinac to its third consecutive CHSAA "AA" crown. The four-year starter leaves Stepinac as one of the few players in New York history to score 1,000+ points and dole out 500+ assists, a feat which places him in select company. As the spirit of Stepinac's defensive urgency, Carbuccia was a tone setter and a poised influence. His quickness and proficiency in getting to the rim are aspects that atone for his 5-foot-11 size. Having played on an elite level since his formative years with the PSA Cardinals, Carbuccia is a traditional point guard and table setter. Without him, the game-altering scoring onslaughts of highly recruited teammates such as Jasiah Jervis (who has become an attractive recruit for high major coaches) and floor stretcher Adonis Ratliff (recently offered by Alabama, Pittsburgh, and Cincinnati) don't come as simply. Carbuccia catalyzed Stepinac's running game all season. It was his transition assist for a traditional 3-point play from Dylan Perry, which erased a six-point deficit in the final 58 seconds of the Crusaders' wild City title win over rival St. Raymond's. Despite losing Carbuccia, there will be no drastic drop-off whatsoever. The Crusaders return a fleet of talented, surefire Division-I-bound 2026 recruits. Having a healthy Darius Ratliff, who missed the postseason last year, will also pay dividends as Stepinac seeks an unprecedented fourth straight title. Partnered with a PSA Cardinals AAU program teeming with NYC and surrounding area talent, Stepinac's EYBL pipeline has been among the bedrock assets in allowing them to harvest new talent yearly. Carbuccia brings quintessential New York City point guard toughness for a veteran, decorated head coach in Frank Martin at UMass
Brandon Stores Jr., St. Raymond/Georgia Tech: Possessing a deadly inside-outside game and decimating defenses as a mid-range extraordinaire. Stores left his stamp on the CHSAA AA as a 2000+ point career scorer. With his sneaky explosiveness and wired-to-score mentality. Stores keyed monstrous scoring surges and game-breaking runs throughout his last two seasons with the Ravens. He made conditioning a livelihood, becoming lighter on his feet and more of a threat when he levitates above the rim. His old-school style as an Adrian Dantley-type scorer who can bring defenders out to 15-18 feet with a knack for splashing deep jumpers bolstered a St. Ray's team, which will return one of the city's most underrated players in 6-foot-8 Class of 2026 guard Luis Carillo-Moss.