Girls: St. Mary's Duo receives multiple offers

Thompson’s basketball journey began at 7 years old when she was invited to her godbrother’s birthday party. She said she and her family went to his house, and there was a basketball hoop there. It was the moment she fell in love with the sport and has been shooting and developing her game ever since.

“I was really happy, and I knew that it was only the beginning,” Thompson said. “Just knowing that I'm being recognized for my skill and my talent and all the hard work that I've put in for years, it just really made me feel good.”

UTEP was the first school to offer her, followed by Hofstra and then Delaware.

After coming off a successful AAU basketball season with iExcel last year, Thompson was introduced to several college coaches by her AAU program coach. The college coaches quickly established a relationship with the point guard, and all three schools offered her within weeks.

Solomon has received offers from Siena College and the Air Force, while Thompson has received offers from Hofstra, Delaware, and the University of Texas at El Paso (UTEP).

The St. Mary’s girls basketball team is loaded with talent and features two Division I-talented guards in Tiana Thompson and Kayla Solomon . The two guards helped lead St. Mary’s to a New York State championship appearance this season, while also catching the eye of several college coaches.

The 5’8 ball handler has since gravitated to players like Steph Curry, Kyrie Irving, and Paige Bueckers and has modelled her game around these three players. She said the main thing that she has taken from all three players is their competitive spirit.

“I would say, first of all, they're all hungry. You could tell they take their craft extremely seriously. They're really good and they do a little bit of everything on the court,” Thompson said. “I'm always trying to be a well-rounded player. I don't want to be just good at one thing. I want to make sure I can do everything.”

This past season at St. Mary’s, Thompson averaged 14 points, eight rebounds, and four assists. Most of her assists were to her backcourt mate Solomon, who averaged 16 points per game.

“Playing with Kayla is very easy. With my job as a point guard, it's easier for me to know that I have a shooter who can knock down shots under pressure or if she's being contested,” Thompson said. “It's just really easy to know that. She gets a lot of my assists, and we have a good relationship.”

As Thompson moves forward within her recruiting process, she is focused on building relationships with each part of the coaching staff, from the head coach to the recruiting coordinators. She also wants to identify that the school she ultimately chooses aligns with her vision of the program and her development.

She said she wants to feel needed wherever she decides to go, and also play with teammates who are athletic and hungry for success.

“The most important thing is my relationships with all the coaches. I need to have a good relationship with the head coach and make sure we're on the same page,” Thompson said. “I want to know that I'm needed at the school. I want to play with a team that can provide energy, hunger, and just really show that they want to win.”

Thompson plans to take more visits throughout the year and come to her decision between November and December. Until then, Thompson will be playing AAU basketball with iExcel this summer, while preparing to return for her senior season at St. Mary’s.