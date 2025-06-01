CACC Offer for Riverside Guard

Scoring in the open court and on hard forays to the rim while authoring efficiency throughout, Class of 2026 Dobbs Ferry HS guard/forward Anthony Ficarrotta (Dobbs Ferry, NY ‘26) averaged 21.5 points per game and shot it at a scalding 60 percent during Riverside Select's recent play in the Spring Jam Fest.
Workmanlike and proficient at scoring around the rim, Ficarrotta garnered his first offer from Georgian Court University. The NCAA Division-II program plays in the Central Athletic Collegiate Conference and is coached by Dave Fedor, who was previously an assistant coach under Andy Toole at Division-I Robert Morris.
With physicality and a wired-to-score mentality, Ficarrotta led Section 1 in scoring this past season, averaging 33 points per game. He was the power source on which Dobbs Ferry leaned en route to a berth in the Final Four at the Westchester County Center, as he erupted for 39 points and 15 rebounds during a Section 1 quarterfinal win over Leffel HS.
Ficarrotta has scored 1,200+ points through his junior season and piled up a handful of double-doubles last season. He has feasted on the local competition thoroughly, turning in monstrous 44-point and 14-rebound performances during a 65-62 victory over Edgemont. Ficarrotta had several games of 35+ points and 10+ boards and is within striking distance of the all-time Section I scoring record of 2,055 career points, set by Todd Scott of Peekskill back in 1983.
While playing at a smaller Westchester County public school without the exposure of the CHSAA or the PSAL has kept Ficarrotta cloaked in relative obscurity, the second-team All-State selection has gained visibility on the AAU circuit. While he's known for freeing up space around the rim and bulling his way inside, Ficarrotta has opened up a dependable outside shot. He had multiple games in which he buried three 3-pointers or more this past season.
Holding a 3.9 GPA at one of the state's most academically enriched schools, Ficarrotta has sustained his scoring pace with Riverside's high academic Church Select team. He averaged 23 points and seven boards while shooting it at 60 percent during the Pitt Jam Fest earlier in the spring. While Ficarrotta is etching his name in Dobbs hoops lore, the program has featured several prominent players in its competitive history. Mark Blount, who played at Pittsburgh and later with the Boston Celtics in the NBA, is among the most notable of DFHS alumni. Eric Paschall, the versatile and muscle-bound 6-foot-7 forward who won a national championship with Villanova and also played in the NBA with the Golden State Warriors, played three seasons at Dobbs before transferring to St. Thomas More (CT).
The Eagles featured one of the most prolific scorers in Section I history in athletic 5-foot-11 guard Santo Provenzano, who led Section 1 in scoring with 31.1 points per game. Provenzano, who was known for a significant elevation on his shot, was an NAIA All-American at Hood College in Maryland.