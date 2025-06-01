CACC Offer for Riverside Guard

Scoring in the open court and on hard forays to the rim while authoring efficiency throughout, Class of 2026 Dobbs Ferry HS guard/forward Anthony Ficarrotta (Dobbs Ferry, NY ‘26) averaged 21.5 points per game and shot it at a scalding 60 percent during Riverside Select's recent play in the Spring Jam Fest.

Workmanlike and proficient at scoring around the rim, Ficarrotta garnered his first offer from Georgian Court University. The NCAA Division-II program plays in the Central Athletic Collegiate Conference and is coached by Dave Fedor, who was previously an assistant coach under Andy Toole at Division-I Robert Morris.

With physicality and a wired-to-score mentality, Ficarrotta led Section 1 in scoring this past season, averaging 33 points per game. He was the power source on which Dobbs Ferry leaned en route to a berth in the Final Four at the Westchester County Center, as he erupted for 39 points and 15 rebounds during a Section 1 quarterfinal win over Leffel HS.

Ficarrotta has scored 1,200+ points through his junior season and piled up a handful of double-doubles last season. He has feasted on the local competition thoroughly, turning in monstrous 44-point and 14-rebound performances during a 65-62 victory over Edgemont. Ficarrotta had several games of 35+ points and 10+ boards and is within striking distance of the all-time Section I scoring record of 2,055 career points, set by Todd Scott of Peekskill back in 1983.