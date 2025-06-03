2026 Recruit Flying High

With a natural feel for the game and a proficiency in picking his spots and carving out space for his shot, 6-foot-10 Class of 2026 New York City native Asher Elson (Overtime Elite/Cold Hearts, GA ‘26) is blossoming at the right time.

A transformation process that began during his junior season has allowed the once raw prospect to define all elements of his game. The former South Shore High School forward, currently playing for Overtime Elite in Atlanta, has added polish to his all-around game with his downhill attacking, turnaround jumper, and manipulative off-the-dribble arsenal.

He's been able to attack the open floor, evade defenders with a one-on-one game, and stick the 16-18 foot jumper with consistency. His movement with the ball and on-the-fly shooting have been noteworthy. He poses a unique threat due to his size and the guard/wing's skill set.

Elson has always prided himself on being a jack-of-all-trades type, impacting the game in a variety of ways and guarding multiple positions. The added focus to his game has enabled him to work on plyometrics, becoming bouncier and getting well above the rim.