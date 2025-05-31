New Offers Continue for New Yorkers

He's able to exploit mismatches by bringing big defenders away from the rim and drag smaller defenders to the rim via an evolving post-up game and short-range jumper. This summer has witnessed an increase in vertical explosiveness for Ratliff. He's been able to soar in for momentum-bolstering dunks and levitate above the rim as a lob finisher. A defensive stonewall this past season. Ratliff averaged five blocks per game, back boning Stepinac's defense en route to the CHSAA "AA" and national power's third consecutive city title.

The 6-foot-10 Ratliff is a unique threat with his floor-stretching, consistent outside shooting. With his smooth mid-range game and ability to fire in three-pointers from NBA territory, as he did during the final one minute and 25 seconds en route to a one-point win over Cardinal Hayes last season, versatility is a vital component for Ratliff.

Following a slew of radiant performances on the Nike EYBL circuit this spring, PSA Cardinals and Stepinac Class of 2026 F/C Adonis Ratliff (Archbishop Stepinac, NY ‘26) is steadily emerging into one of the nation's most hotly pursued recruits.

Ratliff played sparingly in his sophomore season, seeing minimal minutes behind a frontline of 6-foot-9 Jordan Gabriel (Marist) and 6-foot-8 sharpshooter Braylan Ritvo (Quinnipiac). Flushed into a prominent role immediately, Ratliff transitioned instantly as an inside-outside scoring threat. His ability to put the ball on the deck comfortably and swat, manipulate, and alter the trajectory of shots has enabled him and his twin brother, Darius Ratliff, to seal the net shut at the high school level. Louisville, Texas, and Cincinnati are among the latest offers for Ratliff, who scored 21 points, grabbed four boards, and doled out three assists during the PSA Cardinals' victory over Team Final.

He's improved in all facets of his game while shedding the label of raw. While he's become a powerful piece in an offense teeming with high-level scorers, including sharpshooting guard Jasiah Jervis (Archbishop Stepinac, NY ‘26) and high-octane guard-wing Hassan Koureissi (Archbishop Stepinac, NY ‘26), Ratliff is diversifying his game more. Rather than settling for long-range shots, he's become more reactive to open space and attacking the rim. He's developed a mid-post-game, and his feathery touch enables him to score on defenders in a variety of ways. Ratliff holds additional offers from Alabama, Mississippi State, Rutgers, Central Florida, Pittsburgh, and a bevy of others. Rutgers is also recruiting Ratliff's twin brother and has offered Jervis.

Meanwhile, Dylan Mingo (Long Island Lutheran, NY '26) continues to ascend the high major market. The 6-foot-5 Class of 2026 point guard, who plays for Long Island Lutheran and has astounded as a versatile two-way presence with PSA Cardinals this summer, picked up an offer from North Carolina this week. The Tar Heels are one of the biggest offers to date for Mingo, who has become a reliable 3-point shooter with a vastly improved array of manipulative one-on-one moves and knack for finishing through traffic and contact.

A national recruit in the class of 2026, Ratliff brings positional size and versatility as a point guard. He's become a presence in the offensive and defensive glass, with legitimate ball-tracking skills and a proven work rate. He uses his length defensively in making life hazardous for guards, trapping and instigating live-ball turnovers.

Mingo, the younger brother of physical defender and elite shot maker Kayden Mingo (who is headed to Penn State as part of a prized incoming freshman recruiting class), adds North Carolina to a growing list, which now includes Louisville, Alabama, Illinois, Cincinnati, and several others.