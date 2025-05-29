Unsigned Senior Guards

Markell Alston (Christ the King HS, NY ‘25) The weathered, battle-tested Alston was a four-year starter while playing one of the toughest schedules in the city. The 6-foot-2 guard embodies Queens Bridge toughness, embracing contact at the rim and guarding up throughout. He's become a critical shot maker, as he hit several timely 3-pointers during the CHSAA AA conference championships at Fordham University this past season. The Class of 2025 Alston has had several big-time performances on elevated stages, including a 24-point showing on a scalding 11-for-13 from the field during the Hoophall Classic as a junior. Alston is a game manager who sees the floor and rarely turns it over. With his strength and quick twitch athleticism, he possesses several college-ready translatable skills.

Even this late in the process, programs that are willing to take a freshman are scouring the area for a proven, ready-made guard who can come in and play impactful minutes. The New York City area features a handful of unsigned 2025 prospects who could be a late, ideal pickup and bolster a roster. Here is a look at several enticing unsigned guards

Jayden Ramirez (Christ the King HS, NY ‘25) The bullish 6-foot-3 guard is a three-level scoring threat who plays with a relentlessness and workmanlike grit. He brings a hard-attacking mentality, at times applying a bully ball approach when he can barrel his way to the rim and finish through contact. He's opened up a consistent outside shot and can lean on a mid-range pull-up and corner jumper. Defensively, Ramirez can guard on the ball and off the ball and use his physicality to stay in front of guards. As a bigger built guard with a wealth of experience under his belt, Ramirez would be a significant late pick-up at this stage.

Bryceson Dobie (The Knox School, NY ’25) Dobie is a slick point guard who is adept at rattling off points in a hurry and triggering runs. Dobie prides himself on being a dish-first facilitator who can spur game-changing scoring onslaughts when he needs to. This music was evident during his junior season at East Stroudsburg North HS in Pennsylvania, when he dissected defenses to the tune of 26.7 points during the stretch run of the season. This past year at Knox School, Dobie spearheaded a 40-minute press and was instrumental in leading the program to an Empire 8 championship and national recognition. Dobie averaged 23 points and four assists to go with 2.5 steals during the opening pair of games in the Empire 8 postseason tournament. He was effective at picking his spots, exploiting seams in the defense, and also playing with his eyes perpetually up. Dobie earned MVP honors of the Gotham Hoops Classic in the Bronx this season, scoring 18 points to go with seven rebounds and six assists to lead Knox in the win. A stout on-ball pest throughout, Dobie added four steals. The quick, shifty guard is also a high academic recruit.

Johnny Keenan (Iona Prep, NY ‘25)Playing with full throttle grit and getting to his spots effectively, Keenan had a memorable senior year as a CHSAA "AA" First Team selection. The high-octane point guard was able to find teammates with timely reads and also take it upon himself to score during critical sequences of the game. He opened up the season with a bang, averaging 23 points and seizing the elder statesmen reins on a young team. Keenan commandeered the offensive tempo with his slick handle and unselfishness. His on-ball and off-ball tenacity enabled him to convert live-ball turnovers into transition leak-outs and open-court buckets. The 1,000 point scorer, who was sidelined for a significant portion of the season with an injury, is one of only nine players in Iona Prep's storied history to attain the 1,000 point milestone. Keenan thrives in pick-and-pop situations. He played with boundless energy in his senior season, navigating the Gaels through high-pressure moments.