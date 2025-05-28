ACC Offer for 2026 Guard

He's been an offensive hub. A recent 31-point blitzing in EYBL action, in which his quickened shot release, step-back 3-pointer, and ability to score through traffic and embrace hard contact were indicative of this. Mingo has developed an adeptness of feel for the game, with his mismatch recognition enabling him to exploit defensive schemes and take smaller defenders to the rim.

Mingo is a defensive catalyst for both LuHi and the PSA Cardinals on the Nike EYBL circuit, converting pick-offs into transition leak-out buckets and shrinking passing lanes. He poses a major threat for smaller guards and is versatile enough to guard the 1-4 at this level.

Mingo's knack for crunch time production was evident at LuHi this past season. As he buried numerous go-ahead shots and game winners, including a deep straight-away buzzer-beating 3-pointer en route to a pulsating win over IMG Academy (FL).

He's opened up a consistent outside shot this past season, turning in multiple games of three 3-pointers and developing a flair for the big shot.

With long arms and a purity of vision as a facilitator, Mingo is a shifty and direction-changing play-maker with a thorough scoring repertoire.

After transforming his game and adapting to the role of a traditional point guard, Class of 2026 Long Island Lutheran prospect Dylan Mingo (Long Island Lutheran, NY ‘26) has earned an offer from Louisville .

Now under head coach Pat Kelsey, Louisville has a unique history featuring gritty, New York-bred guards. Under previous coaching regimes, Washington Heights native Edgar Sosa and NYC-bred point guard Russ Smith authored memorable careers with the program. Hailing from Elmsford, NY originally, current NBA superstar Donovan Mitchell signed with then-coach Rick Pitino at Louisville and played multiple years there, before embarking on an NBA career.

Louisville has tapped into the New York market this offseason. While several programs have been actively pursuing the transfer portal, ultimately rendering high school recruits a lesser priority, Kelsey and his staff have been aggressive with a 2026 class that is beginning to blossom.

They recently offered a pair of versatile and interchangeable 6-foot-10 twins in Stepinac HS forward/centers Adonis and Darius Ratliff. Louisville has also been a presence in the recruitment of Brooklyn native Deron Rippey Jr., a dazzling 6-foot-2 five-star point guard at traditional power Blair Academy (NJ).

Mingo has boasted a game well ahead of his time for a while now. He initially played varsity basketball as an eighth grader, averaging 18 points per game and playing up several years on various stages.

He then transferred to Long Island Lutheran and played alongside his brother, 6-foot-4 shot maker and confrontational defender Kayden Mingo, a Class of 2025 recruit who is headed to Penn State. During his freshman season at LuHi, while Mingo played sparingly, he did show flashes. During his sophomore and junior seasons, he became a vital component in the Crusaders' uptempo attack and ferocious, swarming pressure defense.

In a guard-laden lineup led by the aforementioned Kayden Mingo, Nigel James (Marquette), and Kiyan Anthony (Syracuse), Dylan Mingo prospered with his athleticism, ability to stick the outside shot with consistency, and finish at both sides of the rim gracefully. His stock has soared in quick hit fashion this season, as he's rapidly evolved into a highly coveted recruit and a national recruit.

Mingo will inherit a prominent leadership role under John Buck next season. Among the players he will need to fill a piece of the leadership mantle for is his older brother. Kayden Mingo was an emotional leader and a commanding locker room voice at LuHi.

The incoming Penn State guard was a physically imposing defender, buoyed by an ability to lay down and take charges and turn in momentum-bolstering plays. Kayden Mingo reveled in the moments of amped up pressure. Now, with a wealth of experience and a monster summer waiting in the wings, Dylan Mingo will embrace the same mentality.

Louisville culminated the 2024-25 campaign with an overall record of 27-8, 2nd in the ACC, garnering a berth in the 2025 NCAA tournament.

Louisville, Alabama, Texas, Auburn, Baylor, and several others are not in the hottest pursuit of Dylan Mingo. The rising senior, now a five-star recruit, is averaging 18.5 points, 7.5 boards, three assists, and 2.5 steals for the PSA Cardinals throughout this off-season.