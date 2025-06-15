ACC Offer for 2026 Guard

He's able to snatch rebounds out of his area and guard multiple positions. A run sparker throughout the 2024-25 campaign, in which Stepinac garnered its third consecutive CHSAA "AA" city title, Jervis steadily seized the leadership reins.

A knockdown shooter with range, a floor spreading aptitude, and a flair for the big shot, Jervis has witnessed his stock weigh heavily on the high major scales this past season. As he made an immense leap from his sophomore year to his junior year, Jervis adapted to the role of prolific scoring threat. At 6-foot-5 and possessing both explosiveness and a college-ready build, Jervis is a confrontational defender with positional uniqueness.

After a commendable performance at the NBPA Top 100 Camp, Stepinac's stock is rising. Class of 2026 guard Jasiah Jervis has received an offer from NC State .

He adds NC State, now under an aggressive recruiting presence in Will Wade and a staff with ties to the NYC area, to a rapidly growing list. The Bronx native has offers from Villanova under Kevin Willard, Illinois, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest, Xavier, Northwestern, Pittsburgh, Stanford, Seton Hall, St. Bonaventure, Quinnipiac, Rhode Island, and several others.

Jervis' all-around scoring presence and ability to break open games were evident at NBPA Top 100, an event featuring a torrent of talent and witnessed by a who's who of high-major coaches. He came alive during a 17-point performance against Team Gibson. He scored on a mixed bag, which illustrates his three-level scoring prowess and ability to evoke space creation off the bounce.

Jervis has established himself as a volume scorer. He's authored efficiency on the AAU circuit with the New York Rens, capable of scoring at will without hunting for his shot or requiring a lot of touches.

Wade arrives at NC State following a pair of monstrous seasons at McNeese State in Louisiana. Once involved in controversy with the NCAA, which resulted in his ouster at LSU, Wade helped guide McNeese State back-to-back NCAA tournament berths.

Now back in the high-major market, Wade has been in relentless pursuit of some of the country's high-end recruits. After a major breakout season as a junior, followed by his stellar showing at NBPA Top 100 Camp, Jervis continues to cement his status as one of the country's top-shelf recruits.