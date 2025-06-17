Top Performers: NBPA Top 100 Camp

Before a crowd of coaches, which included Kentucky's Mark Pope, Michigan State's Tom Izzo, Indiana's Darian DeVries, and countless others, Dylan Mingo (Long Island Lutheran, NY ‘26) was the best player in a star-spangled collection of recruits during the 2025 NBPA Top 100 Camp.

Mingo, who averaged 24 points, seven assists, and seven rebounds through the multi-day event, cemented his status as a blossoming national talent. Mingo concluded the heavily anticipated and exposure-heavy event as the MVP of the Camp.

The No.1 ranked player in New York, the PSA Cardinals, and Long Island Lutheran point guard prospered. With his off-the-dribble scoring repertoire, quick and twitchy lane attacking/finishing. He plays with a methodical approach to creating and a knack for levitating above the rim. Mingo added UConn to a laundry list of offers this past weekend. Illinois, North Carolina, Alabama, Missouri, Louisville, and others have been in the most active pursuit of Mingo. The 6-foot-5 Class of 2026 point guard has yet to take an official visit. This core of reputable high major programs, however, will likely set up upcoming visits as Mingo prepares for a leadership role at national power LuHi for his senior season.

While Mingo was the camp's top performer, Deron Rippey Jr. (Blair Academy, NY '26), point guard, was not far off. The Brooklyn native was consistent throughout, splashing 3-pointers and getting into the teeth of the defense and scoring. Rippey Jr. dazzled with his vertically explosive style, along with his ability to run an offense with cadence and timing.

On Friday, Rippey Jr. added an offer from Kentucky. Indiana also offered the high-rising, acrobatic Rippey Jr. With most of their staff in attendance, UK was impressed with Rippey Jr.'s poise and the New Heights' prospects three-level scoring, which was emphasized with a 28-point performance from the 6-foot-2 five-star.