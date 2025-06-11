New Offers for 2026 Guard

As he continued to rise up into the upper crust of national recruits, Class of 2026 Long Island Lutheran point guard Dylan Mingo (Long Island Lutheran, NY ‘26) added a pair of high major offers this week.
A 6-foot-5 point guard with unique positional size and versatility and a wired to score mentality, Mingo picked up offers from Southern California and Syracuse this week.Mingo has rapidly sprouted into one of the country's most highly sought after recruits, as he's moved into the Top-5 in his class and is currently listed as the No.1 ranked recruit in New York.
And so just one year after New York churned out a sublime troika of McDonald's All Americans Johnuel “Boogie" Fland (Stepinac/Arkansas/Florida), Ian Jackson (Our Savior Lutheran/North Carolina/St. John's) and 2025 NBA Draft hopeful VJ.Edgecombe (Long Island Lutheran/Baylor), another wave of top shelf recruits headlined by Mingo and Brooklyn native Deron Rippey Jr. (Blair Academy) is here.
On the EYBL Scholastic circuit this past season, Mingo averaged 13 points, six boards, and three assists for LUHI. With his length and blanketing pressure both on the ball and on the ball, Mingo has been a centerpiece for a program which emphasizes a full throttle, 94 foot defensive approach.
The younger brother of Penn State-bound, shot making 2025 guard Kayden Mingo, Dylan Mingo will inherit the leadership reins of a national superpower during his heavily anticipated senior season. The PSA Cardinals prospect has readied himself for the rigors of the alpha niche this off season.
Showing a quickened shot release, crafty ambidextrous finishes, a shiftiness and vaunted first step, Mingo has been a two-way tone setter for PSA. Mingo's wide-ranging impact on all statistical categories was evident against Team Herro during a recent EYBL event in Memphis.
He scored 31 points, tore down 10 rebounds, doled out four assists and pocketed two steals during a convincing performance. The showing helped illustrate just how rigorous a matchup Mingo is, as he hit shots amid an array of fakes and draping contested hands.
Mingo adds both of the aforementioned Syracuse and USC offers to a growing sheet which includes Alabama, Providence, Cincinnati, Dayton, Missouri, Texas, St. John's, North Carolina, Ole Miss, Oklahoma, Virginia Tech, Oklahoma State, and myriad others.
Syracuse, of course, has familiarity with the LuHi program. The Orange features a highly acclaimed incoming freshman in 6-foot-5 guard Kiyan Anthony, who played alongside Mingo these past two seasons under John Buck. Cuse has also offered 2026 versatile 6-foot-9 forward MJ Madison and rapidly rising 2027 swiss army knife forward Moussa Kamissoko.
Beyond his proficiency as a multi-dimensional defender and big, play-making point guard with a purity of vision, Mingo enhanced his stock this past season by developing the clutch gene. He hit several go ahead shots and navigated the pressure cooker with game winning shots, including a buzzer beating 3-pointer to defeat IMG Academy (FL).
Mingo is currently playing at the NBPA Top 100 Camp, which features a crop of the country's top-shelf recruits, in South Carolina.