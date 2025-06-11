New Offers for 2026 Guard

As he continued to rise up into the upper crust of national recruits, Class of 2026 Long Island Lutheran point guard Dylan Mingo (Long Island Lutheran, NY ‘26) added a pair of high major offers this week.

A 6-foot-5 point guard with unique positional size and versatility and a wired to score mentality, Mingo picked up offers from Southern California and Syracuse this week.Mingo has rapidly sprouted into one of the country's most highly sought after recruits, as he's moved into the Top-5 in his class and is currently listed as the No.1 ranked recruit in New York.

And so just one year after New York churned out a sublime troika of McDonald's All Americans Johnuel “Boogie" Fland (Stepinac/Arkansas/Florida), Ian Jackson (Our Savior Lutheran/North Carolina/St. John's) and 2025 NBA Draft hopeful VJ.Edgecombe (Long Island Lutheran/Baylor), another wave of top shelf recruits headlined by Mingo and Brooklyn native Deron Rippey Jr. (Blair Academy) is here.

On the EYBL Scholastic circuit this past season, Mingo averaged 13 points, six boards, and three assists for LUHI. With his length and blanketing pressure both on the ball and on the ball, Mingo has been a centerpiece for a program which emphasizes a full throttle, 94 foot defensive approach.

The younger brother of Penn State-bound, shot making 2025 guard Kayden Mingo, Dylan Mingo will inherit the leadership reins of a national superpower during his heavily anticipated senior season. The PSA Cardinals prospect has readied himself for the rigors of the alpha niche this off season.