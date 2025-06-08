ACC Offer for 2026 National Recruit

Tracking as one of the highest profile recruits out of the area in recent memory, Class of 2026 Blair Academy (NJ) point guard Deron Rippey Jr. (Blair Academy, NJ ‘26) has now garnered an offer from NC State.

Rippey Jr., whose dazzling explosiveness and adeptness of feel for the game recently won over scouts at the Adidas Eurocamp in Treviso, Italy, adds the Wolfpack to a stockpile of high majors. The new staff at NC State is now under Will Wade, who is known as a powerful recruiting presence.

Wade was hired this recent spring, supplanting Kevin Keatts as the program's newly minted head coach. While Wade has been ensnared in his fair share of controversy, including a spate of NCAA violations and impermissible payments, which ultimately led to his ouster at LSU, he worked his way back into the high major ranks. Wade's resurgence occurred after building up McNeese State and guiding the previously obscure program back-to-back NCAA tournament berths these past two seasons. He brings an experienced staff with a wealth of connections to the tri-state area.