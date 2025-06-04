CAA Offer for Stepinac 2026 Prospect

Perry's build and springboard bouncy style of play has made him a consistent presence on the glass, as he generates quality possessions and spurs the transition attack. He puts pressure on the rim with his hard attacking approach and downhill game. Perry played an integral role in Stepinac's pulsating City title over St. Ray's. Turning in a traditional 3-point play on a fast break finish as the Crusaders came roaring back from a six-point deficit to force overtime.

A 6-foot-7 slasher with a college-ready build and a budding outside shot, Perry is coming off a CHSAA AA city championship with Stepinac HS this past winter. With explosiveness and a knack for knifing his way to the rim. Perry has provided a steady spark and boundless energy for the Crusaders. It has translated into the AAU season, where Perry has shouldered a multi-positional, multi-faceted role on the UAA circuit.

Following a convincing performance during the recent Collision performance in NYC with the Riverside Hawks, Class of 2026 wing Dylan Perry (Archbishop Stepinac, NY ‘26) has received an offer from Towson University.

With the latest offer from Towson, Perry adds to a list that includes Siena, Monmouth, Quinnipiac, Manhattan, and others. As a high-octane combo forward and in-traffic finisher, Perry is a glue guy and double-double threat who bolsters a Stepinac team now boasting a star-spangled 2026 senior class.

The Class is headlined by a high-major caliber shot maker and dynamic guard in 6-foot-5 Jasiah Jervis. The Crusaders feature another weathered, veteran guard/wing in Hassan Koureissi, who turned in a double-double during Stepinac's city semi-final victory over Christ the King HS. Now emerging into two of the country's hottest pursued recruits, Adonis and Darius Ratliff are both unique offensive talents with elite rim protection. The rising seniors have gathered recent offers from Texas, Alabama, Cincinnati, and Pittsburgh.

Perry brings a level of polish and two-way versatility that at times makes him one of the most lesser heralded and underrated players in the Catholic Leagues and the entire city, for that matter. On a vast majority of other teams throughout the country, Perry would boast gaudier numbers. Given Stepinac's layered depth and wealth of weapons, sacrificing individual shine and personal interest for team glory is emphasized with an iron fist.

Perry was able to make a loud impact in a handful of games this past season. He provided a major spark during the first half of a season-opening loss to St. Frances, authoring a personal 7-0 run and finishing with 18 points and 10 boards. During Stepinac's 69-67 victory over Thomas Jefferson during the CHSAA vs PSAL title at Long Island University-Brooklyn, Perry scored 14 points and five boards. The major consistency in Perry's game throughout the grind of a national schedule and a highly competitive local schedule has been his motor.

This seemed to be an appealing attribute for Towson. Under longtime head coach Pat Skerry, Towson is coming off a radiant 22-11 season, including a 16-2 record in the Coastal Athletic Association.