Big Ten Offer for 2026 Guard

The 6-foot-2 Brooklyn-bred guard is coming off his second consecutive state championship at Blair, where he's spearheaded a quick-paced offense as a witty game manager and go-to scoring presence.

Rippey Jr., a dynamic point guard and five-star guard with prodigal athleticism and a menacing two-way presence, averaged 12 points, seven assists, and three steals, helping catapult his team to a Eurocamp championship while earning an All-Tournament team nod.

Following a commendable performance at the Adidas Eurocamp in Treviso, Italy, Class of 2026 Blair Academy (NJ) guard Deron Rippey Jr. (Blair Academy, NJ ‘26) has now garnered an offer from the University of Southern California .

While Blair will miss 6-foot-10, Boston College-bound and versatile forward Jack Bailey, who is soon to be claimed by this month's graduation, legendary head coach Joe Mantegna's team returns an experienced core featuring Rippey Jr. and 6-foot-2 Class of 2026 stock rising guard Jean Chatman.

After learning how to lead under the quick, rugged Bronx native Jayden Williams (who is entering his sophomore season at Bucknell), Rippey Jr. inherits some ownership of this year's team. His play in Italy impressed numerous scouts, as he's done a stellar job rising to the level of the big stage throughout his junior season.

Rippey Jr. was efficient and crowd-wowing during his performance at the Made Hoops Jordan Brand Holiday Classic in Manhattan this past winter. Turning in dazzling above rim finishes and scoring the ball at all three tiers, Rippey Jr. shot a scalding 21-for-28 throughout the event.

Rippey Jr. has compiled a stockpile of high-major offers. He has compiled a list that includes North Carolina, Stanford, Creighton, Auburn, West Virginia, Tennessee, Texas, Providence, LSU, Illinois, Wake Forest, and several others.

Not since last year's McDonald's All American, South Bronx-bred guards Ian Jackson (St. John's) and Johnuel “Boogie” Fland (Florida) has the city witnessed such a highly acclaimed recruit ascend the high major market.

Rippey Jr. still has some of the biggest days of his high school career and summer AAU circuit in front of him. The New Heights prospect will play in several high-profile upcoming events this year, including the NBPA Top 100 Camp. He will likely represent the country on USA Basketball's national team.