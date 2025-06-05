ACC Offer for 2025 Guard

After emerging as the NEPSAC AAA Tournament MVP while seizing the leadership reins and taking over games at The Newman School in Boston, Mount Vernon native Lucas Morillo (Newman School, MA ‘26)is on a national ascension this spring.

Playing for the Albany City Rocks, where the combination guard has steadily impacted every connotation of the stat sheet while blossoming as a double-double threat, Morillo was recently offered by Stanford.

Averaging 16 points, eight boards, and four assists heading into the EYBL Session III in Kansas City, Morillo's well-rounded game has catapulted his stock into the high-major market.

Stanford, which went 21-14 and finished seventh overall in the ACC last season, is the latest among an array of suitors. Marquette, Penn State, Georgetown, VCU, UCLA, George Washington, Iowa, and Creighton are among the recent programs to offer Morillo.