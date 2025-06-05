ACC Offer for 2025 Guard

After emerging as the NEPSAC AAA Tournament MVP while seizing the leadership reins and taking over games at The Newman School in Boston, Mount Vernon native Lucas Morillo (Newman School, MA ‘26)is on a national ascension this spring.
Playing for the Albany City Rocks, where the combination guard has steadily impacted every connotation of the stat sheet while blossoming as a double-double threat, Morillo was recently offered by Stanford.
Averaging 16 points, eight boards, and four assists heading into the EYBL Session III in Kansas City, Morillo's well-rounded game has catapulted his stock into the high-major market.
Stanford, which went 21-14 and finished seventh overall in the ACC last season, is the latest among an array of suitors. Marquette, Penn State, Georgetown, VCU, UCLA, George Washington, Iowa, and Creighton are among the recent programs to offer Morillo.
With his purity of vision as a play-creator with a knack for kicking in assists with either hand or floor controlling presence, Morillo is a natural game manager. He’s adapted to the intricacies of a more wired-to-score niche with his pull-up game, mid-range jumper, and downhill attacking aptitude. Positional size and refined skill set have rendered Morillo a unique mismatch. He's upped his work rate as a prolific scorer and ramped up his role as a focal point.
After playing at Iona Prep alongside then-junior Johnny Keenan (2025) and then-freshman Dillon Callahan (2027), Morillo opted to re-class while transferring up north to the Newman School. While he again shouldered a jack-of-all-trades style role, Morillo took an immense leap this past season. He spurred game-changing runs, enhanced his scoring repertoire, and added layers to the potential he realized while at Iona Prep. Morillo is a crafty finisher who attacks both sides of the rim, embracing contact at the rim more than ever. He's developed confidence with newfound physicality, utilizing his strength on the backboards and as a one-on-one defender.
Defensively, Morillo can guard the 1-4 and create uneasiness when he sits down and applies his length on smaller guards. While he's changed locations this past season, Morillo is flanked by New York talent. He played alongside 2025 Westchester County native and Penn State incoming freshman Reggie Grodin at Newman this past season. On the AAU circuit, he's playing alongside another burgeoning recruit in Long Island Lutheran 2026 forward MJ Madison.