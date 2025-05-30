Former New Heights Star Returns to College After Testing Draft Waters

The Combine certainly was a barometer for the 6-foot-1 Pettiford, who impressed NBA scouts with his adeptness of decision making, changing of the speeds, poise, and fearlessness in knifing his way into traffic. Pettiford is one of several players to test the waters only to put the kabash on the Draft entry and quickly opt for an NCAA return.

He did a commendable job handling the rigors of the elevated stages, as he scored 23 points during an NCAA Second Round tournament win over Creighton and a 20-point showing against Michigan in the Sweet 16.

The rising sophomore was pleased with the feedback he received throughout the process. Pettiford vowed to devote extra focus on aspects of his game teams implored him to work on. Pettiford averaged 11.6 points and three assists during the 2024-2025 campaign, as the former Hudson Catholic (NJ) guard was named to the SEC All-Freshman team.

Pettiford, who helped spearhead Auburn to a Final Four berth in 2025, made his decision on Wednesday.

After putting forth a wowing display of shiftiness, crafty left-handed scoring, and intergalactic range (as he shot 4-for-8 from 3-point range during a memorable opening scrimmage) at the 2025 NBA Draft Combine, former New Heights guard Tahaad Pettiford announced he will be returning to Auburn .

Previously, newly minted University of Florida guard and Bronx native Johnual "Boogie" Fland opted out of the Combine and announced his decision to return to college.

In these topsy-turvy times, with NIL and unprecedented endorsement opportunities and player representation, returning to college can be a less financially risky decision at times.

If the player isn't projected to be a Top-15 pick, the guaranteed money in college could even be better. Pettiford brings invaluable attributes as an experienced facilitator, scorer, and pesky on-ball defender.

As a sophomore, Pettiford will inherit a Titanic role as one of the top guards in the country. He will engineer a souped-up attack, as Bruce Pearl and Auburn will fill the void left by superb left-handed big man Johnni Broome by committee.

A transfer via Arkansas, the Gators' Fland expressed his intentions to weigh the transfer portal before gauging his NBA Draft stock. The former Stepinac HS All-American committed to Todd Golden and reigning national champions Florida.

The move makes sense, as Florida must replace a gritty, shot-making 6-foot-4 guard in Walter Clayton Jr.

Clayton Jr. was the grizzled driving force behind the Gators' ascension. He navigated the Gators through heightened, critical late-game NCAA tournament moments, en route to the title. Pettiford, on the other hand, had no plans to weigh the oft-popping transfer market.

While Pettiford's proficiency in picking his spots and feel for the game were evident in the Draft Combine, he also registered a 42-inch vertical. His performance in the combine certainly ramped up his draft stock. Pettiford wasn't projected to hover around or under the Top 20.

"If he does come back, he's gonna play an expanded role," Pearl said before Pettiford's announcement.

"Which I know is something exciting to him. Probably exciting to our fan base, too because you'll get to see more of him because he's gonna be a starter."

Pettiford took a quantum leap in his recruitment during his junior summer with New York City-based New Heights. Playing in the Nike EYBL Session I in Orlando, Fla., Pettiford took game-changing matters into his own hands with an 18-point performance en route to a significant victory over Team Takeover. Pettiford scored 13 points in the game's first 16 minutes, displaying an advanced toolset capable of picking apart a defense. From there, his stock soared.