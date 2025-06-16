NEC Offer for Kips Bay Guard

After showing promise as a supplemental scoring piece and providing backcourt depth on a talented St. Raymond's team led by the high-scoring tandem of Brandon Stores Jr. (Georgia Tech) Tai Turnage (Quinnipiac), and Class of 2027 guard Zaire Johnson (St Raymond, NY '27) has taken off this spring/summer.

Leading a gritty Kips Bay team alongside teammate Hassan Cisse (St Raymond, NY '26) on the AAU circuit. Johnson has been a primary ball handler who can operate off the ball and pick his spots effectively. This weekend, after a considerably impressive showing at Fairleigh Dickinson University Elite Camp, the East Harlem native made FDU his first Division-I offer.

The 5-foot-10 point guard plays with an abundance of energy on both sides of the ball. Johnson has been a blanket defender with a major presence in his one-on-one defensive and instinctive on-ball tactics. He's got a feel for the game that's beyond his years and an adeptness for sticking the pull-up jumper. As his game has grown, the rising junior has become more aggressive in his surges to the rim, as he's learned to embrace and finish through contact.