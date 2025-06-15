Lofty Expectations for NYC PG In A-10

As a prototype New York City point guard possessing a game predicated on flash, quickness, know-how, and dazzling handle, Adam Njie knows all about the volatility of today's NCAA landscape.
Njie has undergone a topsy-turvy recruiting process twice now. The Bronx-bred guard initially committed to Washington, only to de-commit following sudden and seismic changes to the program's conference alignment. As a late signee, Njie wound up at Iona.
After a season in which he averaged 12.4 points and 4.2 assists with the Gaels, Njie was again forced to adjust to change quickly. Despite guiding the team to a berth in the MAAC championship game, previous Iona coach, Tobin Anderson, was fired in surprising fashion following the season.
The move blindsided Njie. Very few were not expecting the program to part ways with Anderson, who has since landed on South Florida's staff as an assistant coach. And so Njie, like a significant percentage of Iona's 2024-25 roster, immediately announced his intentions to weigh the transfer market. Amid another sudden change, however, Njie is expected to make a significant impact at Dayton in the Atlantic-10.
Following an All-MAAC Rookie Team nod during his freshman season, the rising sophomore joins a promising incoming transfer class. This core has already made its way to campus and is currently getting acclimatized to the new environment.
Njie joins high-rising 6-foot-5 left-handed guard De'Shayne Montgomery--who starred at Mount St. Mary's as a freshman and played his sophomore season at the University of Georgia--in the backcourt.
Dayton also brings weathered, veteran experience with the addition of Jordan Derkack. A New Jersey native who was the NEC Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year at Merrimack, Derkack is a physically tough guard with positional versatility. He is coming off a season as a role player at Rutgers.
Njie brings proven production and the ability to engineer a fast-paced offensive attack as a sound game manager. At Iona, the 6-foot-3 guard turned in a 21-point, six-assist performance during a MAAC semifinal victory over Quinnipiac. Prior to this, Njie scored 16 points to go with nine rebounds, five assists, and two steals en route to a 77-65 conference quarterfinal win over Manhattan.
Njie scored 26 points during a 30-point drubbing of Canisius and dished out a season-best 12 assists during a 74-71 loss to Rider. Njie turned in five games of 20 points or more. As a thorough on-ball pest, Njie had multiple games of three steals or more. Buoyed by the aforementioned ability to make flashy plays, Njie has a savvy and toughness which differentiates him.
Coached by Miami native Anthony Grant, Dayton has been a destination for notable New York transfer talent. The program included former OSL star and one-time St. John's poster boy point guard Posh Alexander and former Long Island Lutheran forward Zed Key last season. The Flyers culminated the 2024-2025 campaign with a 23-10 overall record, placing third in the A-10.