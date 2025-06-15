Lofty Expectations for NYC PG In A-10

As a prototype New York City point guard possessing a game predicated on flash, quickness, know-how, and dazzling handle, Adam Njie knows all about the volatility of today's NCAA landscape.

Njie has undergone a topsy-turvy recruiting process twice now. The Bronx-bred guard initially committed to Washington, only to de-commit following sudden and seismic changes to the program's conference alignment. As a late signee, Njie wound up at Iona.

After a season in which he averaged 12.4 points and 4.2 assists with the Gaels, Njie was again forced to adjust to change quickly. Despite guiding the team to a berth in the MAAC championship game, previous Iona coach, Tobin Anderson, was fired in surprising fashion following the season.

The move blindsided Njie. Very few were not expecting the program to part ways with Anderson, who has since landed on South Florida's staff as an assistant coach. And so Njie, like a significant percentage of Iona's 2024-25 roster, immediately announced his intentions to weigh the transfer market. Amid another sudden change, however, Njie is expected to make a significant impact at Dayton in the Atlantic-10.

Following an All-MAAC Rookie Team nod during his freshman season, the rising sophomore joins a promising incoming transfer class. This core has already made its way to campus and is currently getting acclimatized to the new environment.

Njie joins high-rising 6-foot-5 left-handed guard De'Shayne Montgomery--who starred at Mount St. Mary's as a freshman and played his sophomore season at the University of Georgia--in the backcourt.