NBA Players Scouted by NYCHoops.net in High School (Pt.1)

For over 20 years, NYCHoops.net has extensively identified and covered high school basketball talent in New York, many of whom have progressed to the NBA. Here are some notable NBA players who were featured on NYCHoops.net during their high school careers:

Jose Alvarado Brooklyn native; starred at Christ the King Regional High School, Queens Achieved 1,000+ career points; known for clutch performances and all-around game Senior year highlight: quadruple-double (18 pts, 10 reb, 10 ast, 10 stls) Played college basketball at Georgia Tech (2017-2021), team captain Named ACC Defensive Player of the Year; led team to first ACC Tournament title since 1993 Went undrafted in 2021 NBA Draft; signed two-way contract with New Orleans Pelicans Nicknamed “Grand Theft Alvarado” for his defensive steals 2022-23 NBA season: averaged 9.0 pts, 2.3 ast, 1.1 stls per game MVP of Rising Stars Challenge (NBA All-Star Weekend) Signed 2-year, $9 million extension with Pelicans in 2024 Represents Puerto Rico internationally; MVP of 2024 Olympic Qualifying Tournament

🏀 Tobias Harris High School: Half Hollow Hills West High School (Dix Hills, NY) NYCHoops.net Coverage: Harris was highlighted for his performances and recruitment journey during his high school tenure. His participation in events like the iS8/Nike Tip-Off Fall Classic was notably covered. NBA Career: Drafted 19th overall in the 2011 NBA Draft, Harris has played for teams including the Milwaukee Bucks, Orlando Magic, Detroit Pistons, and Philadelphia 76ers.

🏀 Lance Stephenson High School: Abraham Lincoln High School (Brooklyn, NY) NYCHoops.net Coverage: Featured in numerous articles for his dominant high school career. Led Lincoln to multiple PSAL titles. Became New York State’s all-time leading high school scorer. Covered for his AAU performances and participation in national showcases like the Boost Mobile Elite 24. NBA Career: Drafted by the Indiana Pacers (2010), known for his energy and playmaking.

🏀 Jonathan Kuminga High School: Our Savior New American School (Centereach, NY); later transferred to The Patrick School (Hillside, NJ) NYCHoops.net Coverage: While specific articles from NYCHoops.net are not cited here, Kuminga's time at Our Savior New American School in New York would have placed him within the site's coverage area, likely leading to features on his performances and recruitment. NBA Career: Selected 7th overall in the 2021 NBA Draft by the Golden State Warriors, Kuminga contributed to the team's 2022 NBA Championship victory.

🏀 Donovan Mitchell High School: Mitchell was born in Elmsford, New York, and began his high school basketball career at Canterbury School in Connecticut before transferring to Brewster Academy in New Hampshire. NYCHoops.net Coverage: Although Mitchell's high school basketball was played outside of New York, his New York roots and early development in the state may have been topics of interest for NYCHoops.net, potentially leading to coverage of his early career and recruitment. NBA Career: Drafted 13th overall in the 2017 NBA Draft by the Denver Nuggets and traded to the Utah Jazz, Mitchell currently plays for the Cleveland Cavaliers and is a multiple-time NBA All-Star.

🏀 Ty Jerome High School: Iona Preparatory School (New Rochelle, NY) NYCHoops.net Coverage: Ranked the #1 player in NY (Class of 2016). Praised for his basketball IQ, shooting, and leadership. Featured in game reports, player evaluations, and injury updates. NBA Career: Drafted by the Phoenix Suns (2019, 24th overall); won an NCAA championship with Virginia in 2019.

Cole Anthony High School: Archbishop Molloy High School (Queens, NY) NBA Career: Orlando Magic NYCHoops.net Coverage: Named Player of the Year in the 2017–18 NYCHoops.net All-State Teams, highlighting his standout performance during his high school tenure. Moses Brown High School: Archbishop Molloy High School (Queens, NY) NBA Career: Boston Celtics, Dallas Mavericks, among others NYCHoops.net Coverage: Selected for the First All-State Team in the 2017–18 NYCHoops.net All-State Teams, recognizing his dominance as a center. Kofi Cockburn High School: Christ the King Regional High School (Queens, NY) NBA Career: Utah Jazz NYCHoops.net Coverage: Included in the Second All-State Team in the 2017–18 NYCHoops.net All-State Teams, showcasing his impact in the paint. Jordan Nwora High School: The Park School of Buffalo (Buffalo, NY) NBA Career: Milwaukee Bucks, Indiana Pacers NYCHoops.net Coverage: Ranked among the top ten players in the Class of 2016 by NYCHoops.net, reflecting his scoring prowess and versatility. Elijah Hughes High School: Kennedy Catholic High School (Somers, NY) NBA Career: Utah Jazz, Portland Trail Blazers NYCHoops.net Coverage: Featured in NYCHoops.net's coverage for his athleticism and scoring ability during his high school years. Obi Toppin High School: Ossining High School (Ossining, NY) NBA Career: New York Knicks, Indiana Pacers NYCHoops.net Coverage: Recognized by NYCHoops.net for his development and performance in high school, leading to a successful college and NBA career.

Kemba Walker High School: Rice High School (Harlem, NY) NBA Career: Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics, New York Knicks, Dallas Mavericks NYCHoops.net Coverage: Highlighted for his participation in the NBA Top 100 Camp, showcasing his elite skills among top high school players. Isaiah Whitehead High School: Abraham Lincoln High School (Brooklyn, NY) NBA Career: Brooklyn Nets NYCHoops.net Coverage: Featured for his high school performances and recruitment journey, including his commitment to Seton Hall University. Jared Rhoden High School: Our Saviour Lutheran School (The Bronx, NY) NBA Career: Detroit Pistons, Charlotte Hornets, Toronto Raptors NYCHoops.net Coverage: Named to the 2017–18 NYCHoops.net All-State First Team, recognizing his outstanding high school career. .Shamorie Ponds High School: Thomas Jefferson High School (Brooklyn, NY) NBA Career: Toronto Raptors NYCHoops.net Coverage: Ranked as the top player in the NYCHoops.net Top Ten Players for the Class of 2016, highlighting his exceptional talent. nychoops.rivals.com Kevin Huerter High School: Shenendehowa High School (Clifton Park, NY) NBA Career: Atlanta Hawks, Sacramento Kings NYCHoops.net Coverage: Recognized in the NYCHoops.net Top Ten Players for the Class of 2016, emphasizing his prowess as a guard.

