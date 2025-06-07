Summer Stock Risers

Several underclassmen continue to move the needle this summer as they prepare for the rigors of ramped-up roles in 2025-26. Here is a look at several noteworthy stock risers who have shown out this off-season.

Jordan Skyers (Our Savior Lutheran/Jelly Fam, NY ‘26) Getting downhill early and often, finishing above the rim and in authoritative fashion, and splashing three-pointers with consistency, Skyers had a convincing performance during Pangos All-American Camp.

A 6-foot-3, 185-pound guard with college-ready physicality, Skyers is a twitchy, athletic finisher with an ability to levitate to the rim and turn in momentum-bolstering plays. He's developed with his IQ and play-creation, as the Class of 2026 prospect sees the floor well and can capitalize on hot reads. Evoking space creation on the bounce without requiring many dribbles, Skyers is intriguing with his burst, ability to produce in the open floor, and in-traffic finishing.

As he showed during Pangos, he's able to get into the crevices of defenses and finish crafty takes. He has a swagger and a toughness to him, playing with unbridled and seemingly relentless energy.

Skyers has received recent offers from Sacred Heart, La Salle, and Fairfield. Entering his senior season at Our Savior Lutheran on the Overtime Elite circuit, Skyers is a guy who can break out and pick up some high-major offers. His cadence and awareness have been noteworthy this spring on the AAU circuit.

Skyers holds an offer from Rhode Island, where he made an official visit this fall while developing a rapport with head coach Archie Miller. UMass, Loyola Chicago, St. John's, and several others have offered Skyers. He's been hearing from Mississippi State consistently.