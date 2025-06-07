Summer Stock Risers

Several underclassmen continue to move the needle this summer as they prepare for the rigors of ramped-up roles in 2025-26. Here is a look at several noteworthy stock risers who have shown out this off-season.
Jordan Skyers (Our Savior Lutheran/Jelly Fam, NY ‘26) Getting downhill early and often, finishing above the rim and in authoritative fashion, and splashing three-pointers with consistency, Skyers had a convincing performance during Pangos All-American Camp.
A 6-foot-3, 185-pound guard with college-ready physicality, Skyers is a twitchy, athletic finisher with an ability to levitate to the rim and turn in momentum-bolstering plays. He's developed with his IQ and play-creation, as the Class of 2026 prospect sees the floor well and can capitalize on hot reads. Evoking space creation on the bounce without requiring many dribbles, Skyers is intriguing with his burst, ability to produce in the open floor, and in-traffic finishing.
As he showed during Pangos, he's able to get into the crevices of defenses and finish crafty takes. He has a swagger and a toughness to him, playing with unbridled and seemingly relentless energy.
Skyers has received recent offers from Sacred Heart, La Salle, and Fairfield. Entering his senior season at Our Savior Lutheran on the Overtime Elite circuit, Skyers is a guy who can break out and pick up some high-major offers. His cadence and awareness have been noteworthy this spring on the AAU circuit.
Skyers holds an offer from Rhode Island, where he made an official visit this fall while developing a rapport with head coach Archie Miller. UMass, Loyola Chicago, St. John's, and several others have offered Skyers. He's been hearing from Mississippi State consistently.
Ray Fernandez (Blair Academy, NJ ‘26) A deft catch and stick presence with considerable 3-point range, the 6-foot-4 Fernandez recently transferred from Iona Prep to Blair Academy in New Jersey. Fernandez has been productive on the EYBL circuit with the PSA Cardinals this spring, shooting the ball with consistency and creating space and authoring efficiency. He has added strength to his frame while simultaneously shedding the label of shooter, capitalizing on surges to the rim and picking his spots effectively. His arrival at Blair will give the program depth behind a radiant backcourt tandem of 2026 point guard Deron Rippey Jr., one of the most highly acclaimed recruits in the country, and a burgeoning shot-maker in 2026 Jaen Chatman.
Payton Wilson (Holy Cross, NY ‘26) The 6-foot-7 Class of 2026 prospect has the workmanlike grit and production rate to be a scintillating double-double threat. Subsequently, Wilson has the tools and immeasurable intangibles to be one of the top players in the CHSAA "AA" in the years that follow. Possessing footwork, fluid mobility, and a catch and face scoring repertoire. Wilson suddenly finds himself teeming with as much long-term upside as anyone in New York. A blue-collar interior finisher, Wilson doesn't shy away from dragging players into the post and scoring between a defender and the rim. He relishes contact and has diversified his scoring package, opening up a smooth deep jumper, which he can extend out to 3-point range. With an adeptness of feel for the game and an old-school interior banger mentality, Wilson recently picked up an offer from San Diego.