2026 Guard to Visit Big East Program

Buoyed by a purity of vision as an elite facilitator with timing and instincts, Thomas is a traditional point guard who has cultivated a three-level scoring aptitude. With his crafty finishing and ability to hit difficult, highly contested shots, with quickness. Thomas has been a chore for defenders to stay in front of.

Thomas, a 6-foot-3 point guard who turned in multiple double-doubles and games of 10+ assists on the Overtime Elite circuit this past winter, recently visited St. John's back in March. Known as "Mel Mel," Thomas is a Bronx native who has been a known commodity throughout the city since he was a bone-thin freshman.

As a prototype, flashy New York City point guard with a prodigious handle and a knack for fireball assists, Class of 2026 Our Savior Lutheran HS prospect Jermel Thomas (Our Savior Lutheran/Jelly Fam, NY ’26) will visit Providence this month.

He was able to showcase his slick, manipulative finishing repertoire and clutch shooting in a handful of outdoor events last summer, including Smartball in Harlem. Playing for the "Jelly Fam" under one of the city's most proven decorated coaches in Pete Wehye, Thomas scored 21 points and doled out nine assists against the Diamond Doves out of PHH Prep. He scored 27 points to go with seven assists against the City Reapers.

A four-star recruit, Thomas brings positional uniqueness with his rebounding. He's a constant threat in the breakneck attack and has relished the leadership reins at OSL, spurring runs and creating for the pieces at his disposal.

Thomas' career began at Cardinal Hayes HS in the South Bronx, where he played sparingly as a freshman on a loaded team that then featured Ian Jackson (St. John's), Elijah Moore (Utah), Adam Njie (Dayton), and Steven Solano (St. Joe's). As a sophomore, with all of these highly lauded recruits transferring except Njie, Thomas seized a critical role as a high-octane guard. While Njie spearheaded the veritable youth movement that year, Thomas stepped up as an electrifying guard with the ability to leave his stamp on every connotation of the statistical book.

He turned in several games of 16+ points, seven assists or more, and five rebounds or more. He quickly broke out with his length, positional versatility, and dependable outside shooting. Prior to the 2024-25 campaign, Thomas transferred to OSL.

Beyond Providence, Thomas holds an offer from Seton Hall, St. John's, and Rhode Island. Thomas visited St. John's officially at the tail end of the regular 2024-25 season, before their Big East title win. He's heard from the likes of North Carolina, Arkansas, Georgetown, and several others.