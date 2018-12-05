BROOKLYN, NY – As the top seed in the NYCHoops.net Top Ten NYC ranking, the #1 South Shore hosted its Brooklyn rival the Brooklyn Collegiate Lions on Tuesday evening. While the undersized Lions kept the game tight for three quarters, the taller, longer Vikings from Canarsie eventually engulfed its smaller prey, 61 – 46.

“We were just trying to keep them out of the paint,” said South Shore Coach Shawn Mark.” They’ve got two good guards [Glen Anderson ‘19 and Majesty Johnson ‘20] and a couple of guys emerging on their team, so we just tried to do a better job closing out.”

The Vikings opened the game with a persistent zone and dared Brooklyn Collegiate to go long. At first, the Lions called South Shore’s bluff as Johnson, Charles Brown and Leo McCausland netted perimeters baskets that landed the Lions out front but three-points after the warm-up quarter.

South Shore had a considerable size advantage, but hustle plays by Brown inside and down low sent and a message from Brooklyn Collegiate that winning this game would not be a cake walk. Taking heed, the Vikings upped the ante and began to grind it out in the paint towering over the Lions for frequent second short opportunities. Kadary Richmond ‘19 along with Feme Odukale ‘19 found offensive daylight with Kipplyn Richvine ‘21 banging in out down low and getting to the free-throw line.

Three and ½ minutes remained in the first half and the Lions still managed to hold a seven-point advantage off a trey by McCausland. The Vikings responded briskly with quick buckets from Anthony Latty ‘19 and free-throws from Phillips Joseph ‘19 and Richvine who knotted the contest at 17 points apiece.