SIZE mattered: South Shore Tames Lions
BROOKLYN, NY – As the top seed in the NYCHoops.net Top Ten NYC ranking, the #1 South Shore hosted its Brooklyn rival the Brooklyn Collegiate Lions on Tuesday evening. While the undersized Lions kept the game tight for three quarters, the taller, longer Vikings from Canarsie eventually engulfed its smaller prey, 61 – 46.
“We were just trying to keep them out of the paint,” said South Shore Coach Shawn Mark.” They’ve got two good guards [Glen Anderson ‘19 and Majesty Johnson ‘20] and a couple of guys emerging on their team, so we just tried to do a better job closing out.”
The Vikings opened the game with a persistent zone and dared Brooklyn Collegiate to go long. At first, the Lions called South Shore’s bluff as Johnson, Charles Brown and Leo McCausland netted perimeters baskets that landed the Lions out front but three-points after the warm-up quarter.
South Shore had a considerable size advantage, but hustle plays by Brown inside and down low sent and a message from Brooklyn Collegiate that winning this game would not be a cake walk. Taking heed, the Vikings upped the ante and began to grind it out in the paint towering over the Lions for frequent second short opportunities. Kadary Richmond ‘19 along with Feme Odukale ‘19 found offensive daylight with Kipplyn Richvine ‘21 banging in out down low and getting to the free-throw line.
Three and ½ minutes remained in the first half and the Lions still managed to hold a seven-point advantage off a trey by McCausland. The Vikings responded briskly with quick buckets from Anthony Latty ‘19 and free-throws from Phillips Joseph ‘19 and Richvine who knotted the contest at 17 points apiece.
Primary Lions point guard Anderson, who was unusually ice cold both inside and out did manage to draw a foul and tie the game again briefly after Odukale forged ahead by a deuce with a 1:58. In response the Vikings went on the war path as emphatic dunk by Richmond compounded by a bucket in transition by Richvine and another basket at point blank range by big man Isaiah Richards ‘19.
When the dust settled, Brooklyn Collegiate was only down 29 – 23 at the half but what also didn’t have was momentum. In the early portion of the third quarter, the Lions found offense in the form of Brown and Johnson but the Vikings a head of steam. Odukale, Richmond and Brown did considerable damage to the Lions defense and yielded a 12-point lead as the final quarter got underway.
After whittling down their lead to 6 points, It soon because a tall order for Brooklyn Collegiate. Dwight Davis, Jr,’19 Odukale and Richmond. Conversely in the fourth quarter, South Shore’s defense held the Lion guard Anderson in check with only one fourth quarter points. A 6-point ballooned to a 15-point lead as time ran out.
Odukale finished with 15 points for South Shore with Davis, Jr. and Richmond contributing 10 points apiece. Johnson led Brooklyn Collegiate with a game high 16 points
The Vikings pulled off the win although there were multiple variations. “Guys don’t play defense, they come out the game,” Mark. ”I just trying to demand more defense and make sure guys are held accountable.”
