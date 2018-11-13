Ticker
2018-19 New York State Team Rankings (Preseason)

NYC Hoops (powered by Rivals.com) ranks the top 10 Except for Pre-Season Rankings, basketball teams in New York City based on wins & loses (league & non-league), taking into account how many games were played and competitive level of teams played. Relative weight, in order, is given to wins or losses against nationally ranked out of state teams, other teams in The NYC Top Ten (NYC, Long Island or Westchester/Upstate) and against the 6 "bubbling under" teams. Less weight is given to teams that are not ranked. Upcoming Games & Results. Rankings are updated every Monday after the regular season begins .

NYCHoops.net Top Ten NYC Teams (Preseason)
Ranking High School Location League Win/Loss Record Previous Ranking

1.

South Shore

Brooklyn

PSAL Class AA

0 - 0

1

2.

Christ the King

Queens

B/Q CHSAA Class AA

0 - 0

3

3.

Cardinal Hayes

Bronx

NY CHSAA Class AA

0 - 0

4

4.

Thomas Jefferson

Brooklyn

PSAL Class AA

0 - 0

5

5.

Bishop Loughlin

Brooklyn

B/Q CHSAA Class AA

0 - 0

NR

6.

St. Raymond

Bronx

NY CHSAA Class AA

0 - 0

NR

7.

Wings Academy

Bronx

PSAL Class AA

0 - 0

NR

8.

Brooklyn Collegiate

Brooklyn

PSAL Class AA

0 - 0

NR

9.

Eagle Academy

Bronx

PSAL Class AA

0 - 0

NR

10.

Brooklyn Law & Tech

Brooklyn

PSAL Class A

0 - 0

NR
NYCHoops.net Top Ten Long Island Teams (Preseason)
Ranking High School Location League Win/Loss Record Previous Ranking

1.

L.I. Lutheran

Brooksville

AISAA Private

Class AA

0 - 0

1

2.

Chaminade

Mineola

NSCHSAA Class AA

0 - 0

9

3.

Lawrence Woodmere Academy

Woodmere

NYSAIS Class B

0 - 0

10

4.

Brentwood

Brentwood

Suffolk Public Class AA1

0 - 0

NR

5.

Baldwin

Baldwin

Nassau Public Class AA2

0 - 0

NR

6.

The Knox School

St. James

PSAA

0 - 0

NR

7.

Center Moriches

Center Moriches

Suffolk Public Class A/B6

0 - 0

NR

8.

Deer Park

Deer Park

Nassau Public Class AA3

0 - 0

6

9.

Amityville

Amityville

Suffolk Public Class A5

0 - 0

2

10.

St. Anthony

Melville

NSCHSAA Class AA

0 - 0

7
NYCHoops.net Top Ten Westchester/Upstate Teams (Preseason)
Ranking High School Location League Win/Loss Record Previous Ranking

1.

Archbishop Stepinac

White Plains

NY CHSAA Class AA

0 - 0

1

2.

Albany Academy

Albany

AISAA Class A

0 - 0

3

3.

Niagara Falls

Niagara Falls

0 - 0

NR

4.

The Park School

Buffalo

Monsignor Martin Assn Class A

0 - 0

2

5.

Mt. Vernon

Mount Vernon

AISAA Class A

0 - 0

5

6.

West Genesee

Camillus

0 - 0

NR

7.

Iona Prep

NY CHSAA Class AA

New Rochelle

0 - 0

6

8.

McQuaid Jesuit

Rochester

0 - 0

NR

9.

West Seneca West

Buffalo

0 - 0

NR

10.

Newburgh Free Academy

Newburgh

0 - 0

NR

