2018-19 New York State Team Rankings (Preseason)
NYC Hoops (powered by Rivals.com) ranks the top 10 Except for Pre-Season Rankings, basketball teams in New York City based on wins & loses (league & non-league), taking into account how many games were played and competitive level of teams played. Relative weight, in order, is given to wins or losses against nationally ranked out of state teams, other teams in The NYC Top Ten (NYC, Long Island or Westchester/Upstate) and against the 6 "bubbling under" teams. Less weight is given to teams that are not ranked. Upcoming Games & Results. Rankings are updated every Monday after the regular season begins .
|Ranking
|High School
|Location
|League
|Win/Loss Record
|Previous Ranking
|
1.
|
South Shore
|
Brooklyn
|
PSAL Class AA
|
0 - 0
|
1
|
2.
|
Christ the King
|
Queens
|
B/Q CHSAA Class AA
|
0 - 0
|
3
|
3.
|
Cardinal Hayes
|
Bronx
|
NY CHSAA Class AA
|
0 - 0
|
4
|
4.
|
Thomas Jefferson
|
Brooklyn
|
PSAL Class AA
|
0 - 0
|
5
|
5.
|
Bishop Loughlin
|
Brooklyn
|
B/Q CHSAA Class AA
|
0 - 0
|
NR
|
6.
|
St. Raymond
|
Bronx
|
NY CHSAA Class AA
|
0 - 0
|
NR
|
7.
|
Wings Academy
|
Bronx
|
PSAL Class AA
|
0 - 0
|
NR
|
8.
|
Brooklyn Collegiate
|
Brooklyn
|
PSAL Class AA
|
0 - 0
|
NR
|
9.
|
Eagle Academy
|
Bronx
|
PSAL Class AA
|
0 - 0
|
NR
|
10.
|
Brooklyn Law & Tech
|
Brooklyn
|
PSAL Class A
|
0 - 0
|
NR
|
1.
|
L.I. Lutheran
|
Brooksville
|
AISAA Private
Class AA
|
0 - 0
|
1
|
2.
|
Chaminade
|
Mineola
|
NSCHSAA Class AA
|
0 - 0
|
9
|
3.
|
Lawrence Woodmere Academy
|
Woodmere
|
NYSAIS Class B
|
0 - 0
|
10
|
4.
|
Brentwood
|
Brentwood
|
Suffolk Public Class AA1
|
0 - 0
|
NR
|
5.
|
Baldwin
|
Baldwin
|
Nassau Public Class AA2
|
0 - 0
|
NR
|
6.
|
The Knox School
|
St. James
|
PSAA
|
0 - 0
|
NR
|
7.
|
Center Moriches
|
Center Moriches
|
Suffolk Public Class A/B6
|
0 - 0
|
NR
|
8.
|
Deer Park
|
Deer Park
|
Nassau Public Class AA3
|
0 - 0
|
6
|
9.
|
Amityville
|
Amityville
|
Suffolk Public Class A5
|
0 - 0
|
2
|
10.
|
St. Anthony
|
Melville
|
NSCHSAA Class AA
|
0 - 0
|
7
|
1.
|
Archbishop Stepinac
|
White Plains
|
NY CHSAA Class AA
|
0 - 0
|
1
|
2.
|
Albany Academy
|
Albany
|
AISAA Class A
|
0 - 0
|
3
|
3.
|
Niagara Falls
|
Niagara Falls
|
0 - 0
|
NR
|
4.
|
The Park School
|
Buffalo
|
Monsignor Martin Assn Class A
|
0 - 0
|
2
|
5.
|
Mt. Vernon
|
Mount Vernon
|
AISAA Class A
|
0 - 0
|
5
|
6.
|
West Genesee
|
Camillus
|
0 - 0
|
NR
|
7.
|
Iona Prep
|
NY CHSAA Class AA
|
New Rochelle
|
0 - 0
|
6
|
8.
|
McQuaid Jesuit
|
Rochester
|
0 - 0
|
NR
|
9.
|
West Seneca West
|
Buffalo
|
0 - 0
|
NR
|
10.
|
Newburgh Free Academy
|
Newburgh
|
0 - 0
|
NR