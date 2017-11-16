Ticker
2017-18 New York State Team Rankings

Maurice Wingate • NYCHoops.net
NYC Hoops (powered by Rivals.com) ranks the top 10 Except for Pre-Season Rankings, basketball teams in New York City based on wins & loses (league & non-league), taking into account how many games were played and competitive level of teams played. Relative weight, in order, is given to wins or losses against nationally ranked out of state teams, other teams in The NYC Top Ten (NYC, Long Island or Westchester/Upstate) and against the 6 "bubbling under" teams. Less weight is given to teams that are not ranked. Upcoming Games & Results. Rankings are updated every Monday after the regular season begins .


BOYS & GIRLS TEAM PREVIEWS

NYCHoops.net Top Ten NYC Teams (Week 16)
Ranking High School Location League Win/Loss Record (Current) Previous Rank

1.

South Shore

Brooklyn

PSAL Brooklyn

Class SS

20 - 8

2

2.

Benjamin Cardozo

Oakland Gardens

PSAL Queens

Class AA

27- 2

3

3.

Christ the King

Middle Village

PSAL Queens Class AA

23 - 6

1

4.

Cardinal Hayes

Bronx

CHSAA/NY Class AA

20 - 8

4

5.

Thomas Jefferson

East NY

PSAL Brooklyn Class AA

21 - 8

6

6.

Archbishop Molloy

Briarwood

CHSAA/BQ Class AA

14 - 13

10

7.

Curtis

Briarwood

PSAL Staten Isl. Class A*

25 - 6

NR

8.

Boys & Girls

Bedford Stuyvesant

PSAL Brooklyn Class AA

18 - 8

5

9.

St. Peter's

Staten Island

PSAL

Staten Isl Class A

21 - 6

7

10.

Abraham Lincoln

Coney Island

PSAL Brooklyn Class AA

18 - 8

9
As off 3/17/18
NYCHoops.net Top Ten Long Island Teams (Week 17)
Ranking High School Location League Win/Loss Record (Current) Previous Ranking

1.

Long Island Lutheran

Brookville

AISAA Private

Class AA

22 - 2

1

2.

Amityville

Amityville

Suffolk Public Class A

27 - 1

2

3.

Half Hollow Hills East

Dix Hills

Suffolk Public Class AA

22 - 3

4

4.

Uniondale

Uniondale

Nassau Public Class AA

21 - 2

3

5.

Garden City

Garden City

Nassau Public Class A

22 - 1

6

6.

Deer Park

Deer Park

Nassau Public Class AA

20 - 3

4

7.

St. Anthony's

South Huntington

NSCHSAA

19 - 8

10

8.

Bellport

Bellport

Suffolk Public Class AA

20 - 2

8

9.

Chaminade

Mineola

NSCHSAA

20 - 6

7

10.

Lawrence Woodmere Academy

Woodmere

NYSAIS Class B

19 - 5

NR
as of 3/18/18

Top Ten Long Island Team Recap

NYCHoops.net Top Ten Westchester/Upstate Teams (Week 17)
Ranking High School Location League Win/Loss Record (Current) Previous Ranking

1.

Liverpool

Liverpool

Section 3 Class AA

26 - 0

1

2.

Archbishop Stepinac

White Plains

CHSAA/NY Class AA

25 - 5

2

3.

Mt. Vernon

Mount Vernon

Section 1 Class AA

23 - 3

3

4.

The Park School

Buffalo

Monsignor Martin Assn Class A

23 - 5

4

5.

Albany Academy

Albany

AISAA Class A

14 - 6

5

6.

Iona Prep

New Rochelle

CHSAA/NY Class AA

21 - 7

6

7.

Canisius

Buffalo

Monsignor Martin Assn Class A

23 - 3

7

8.

Bishop Ludden

Syracuse

Section 3 Class AA

17 - 5

8

9.

Irondequiot

Irondequiot

Section 5 Class A1

23 - 4

10

10.

Pine Bush

Pine Bush

Section 9 Class AA

23 - 2

9
As of 3/18/18

Updated Top Ten Girls Teams

Podcast: NYCHoops.net publisher Maurice Wingate breaks down the top tens (Week #15)

