NYC Hoops (powered by Rivals.com) ranks the top 10 Except for Pre-Season Rankings, basketball teams in New York City based on wins & loses (league & non-league), taking into account how many games were played and competitive level of teams played. Relative weight, in order, is given to wins or losses against nationally ranked out of state teams, other teams in The NYC Top Ten (NYC, Long Island or Westchester/Upstate) and against the 6 "bubbling under" teams. Less weight is given to teams that are not ranked. Upcoming Games & Results. Rankings are updated every Monday after the regular season begins .
|Ranking
|High School
|Location
|League
|Win/Loss Record (Current)
|Previous Rank
|
1.
|
South Shore
|
Brooklyn
|
PSAL Brooklyn
Class SS
|
20 - 8
|
2
|
2.
|
Benjamin Cardozo
|
Oakland Gardens
|
PSAL Queens
Class AA
|
27- 2
|
3
|
3.
|
Christ the King
|
Middle Village
|
PSAL Queens Class AA
|
23 - 6
|
1
|
4.
|
Cardinal Hayes
|
Bronx
|
CHSAA/NY Class AA
|
20 - 8
|
4
|
5.
|
Thomas Jefferson
|
East NY
|
PSAL Brooklyn Class AA
|
21 - 8
|
6
|
6.
|
Archbishop Molloy
|
Briarwood
|
CHSAA/BQ Class AA
|
14 - 13
|
10
|
7.
|
Curtis
|
Briarwood
|
PSAL Staten Isl. Class A*
|
25 - 6
|
NR
|
8.
|
Boys & Girls
|
Bedford Stuyvesant
|
PSAL Brooklyn Class AA
|
18 - 8
|
5
|
9.
|
St. Peter's
|
Staten Island
|
PSAL
Staten Isl Class A
|
21 - 6
|
7
|
10.
|
Abraham Lincoln
|
Coney Island
|
PSAL Brooklyn Class AA
|
18 - 8
|
9
|Ranking
|High School
|Location
|League
|Win/Loss Record (Current)
|Previous Ranking
|
1.
|
Long Island Lutheran
|
Brookville
|
AISAA Private
Class AA
|
22 - 2
|
1
|
2.
|
Amityville
|
Amityville
|
Suffolk Public Class A
|
27 - 1
|
2
|
3.
|
Half Hollow Hills East
|
Dix Hills
|
Suffolk Public Class AA
|
22 - 3
|
4
|
4.
|
Uniondale
|
Uniondale
|
Nassau Public Class AA
|
21 - 2
|
3
|
5.
|
Garden City
|
Garden City
|
Nassau Public Class A
|
22 - 1
|
6
|
6.
|
Deer Park
|
Deer Park
|
Nassau Public Class AA
|
20 - 3
|
4
|
7.
|
St. Anthony's
|
South Huntington
|
NSCHSAA
|
19 - 8
|
10
|
8.
|
Bellport
|
Bellport
|
Suffolk Public Class AA
|
20 - 2
|
8
|
9.
|
Chaminade
|
Mineola
|
NSCHSAA
|
20 - 6
|
7
|
10.
|
Lawrence Woodmere Academy
|
Woodmere
|
NYSAIS Class B
|
19 - 5
|
NR
|Ranking
|High School
|Location
|League
|Win/Loss Record (Current)
|Previous Ranking
|
1.
|
Liverpool
|
Liverpool
|
Section 3 Class AA
|
26 - 0
|
1
|
2.
|
Archbishop Stepinac
|
White Plains
|
CHSAA/NY Class AA
|
25 - 5
|
2
|
3.
|
Mt. Vernon
|
Mount Vernon
|
Section 1 Class AA
|
23 - 3
|
3
|
4.
|
The Park School
|
Buffalo
|
Monsignor Martin Assn Class A
|
23 - 5
|
4
|
5.
|
Albany Academy
|
Albany
|
AISAA Class A
|
14 - 6
|
5
|
6.
|
Iona Prep
|
New Rochelle
|
CHSAA/NY Class AA
|
21 - 7
|
6
|
7.
|
Canisius
|
Buffalo
|
Monsignor Martin Assn Class A
|
23 - 3
|
7
|
8.
|
Bishop Ludden
|
Syracuse
|
Section 3 Class AA
|
17 - 5
|
8
|
9.
|
Irondequiot
|
Irondequiot
|
Section 5 Class A1
|
23 - 4
|
10
|
10.
|
Pine Bush
|
Pine Bush
|
Section 9 Class AA
|
23 - 2
|
9