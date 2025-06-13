Local Five Stars Shine at NBPA Top 100 Camp

As was expected, Class of 2026 five-star recruits Dylan Mingo (Long Island Lutheran, NY ‘26) and Deron Rippey Jr. (Blair Academy, NJ ‘26) were top-shelf performers among a fleet of talent at the prestigious NBPA Top 100 Camp in South Carolina this week.

Mingo, a long, nimble, big guard at 6-foot-5, was lethal for his shiftiness and nose for the rim. The ability to create his shot on the move without using a lot of dribbles. A smooth flowing jumper that he's able to get to via the step back and create ample room. With a knack for changing directions while carving his way to the rim and eluding defenders, is what separated Mingo.

After showing proficiency in the pick and roll, Mingo's big game engine and wired-to-score mentality were evident. The highly acclaimed recruit scored 30 points, doled out 11 assists, and grabbed eight rebounds during a win on Wednesday night. Amid Mingo's gaudy numbers was his facilitating aptitude. He was able to deliver darts with either hand and pile up assists throughout the event.

Alabama, Missouri, Louisville, North Carolina, Illinois, Penn State, and several others appear to be jockeying for the front-runner position in Mingo's recruitment. The weathered incoming senior is battle-tested, as a four-year player who has been in his fair share of big moments alongside the likes of his older brother Kayden Mingo (Penn State), Nigel James (Marquette), and Kiyan Anthony (Syracuse). Gaining the clutch gene and taking it upon himself to deliver in moments of amplified pressure spurred Mingo's development at LuHi this past season.