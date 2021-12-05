 NYCHoops - NYCHoops.net Top Ten NYC Teams (2021-2022)
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-12-05 20:39:30 -0600') }} basketball Edit

NYCHoops.net Top Ten NYC Teams (2021-2022)

Maurice Wingate • NYCHoops
Publisher
@nychoops

NY Hoops (powered by Rivals.com) ranks the top 10 high school basketball teams in New York City based on wins & loses (league & non-league), taking into account how many games were played and competitive level of teams played. Relative weight, in order, is given to wins or losses against nationally ranked out of state teams, other teams in The NY Top Ten (NYC, Long Island or Westchester/Upstate) and against the 6 "bubbling under" teams. Less weight is given to teams that are not ranked.

NYCHoops.net Top Ten NYC Teams (Week #1)
Ranking High School Location League Win/Loss Record Previous Ranking

1.

Cardinal Hayes

Bronx

CHSAA NY

2 - 0

1

2.

Christ the King

Queens

CHSAA B/Q

1 - 0

2

3.

St. Francis Prep

Queens

CHSAA B/Q

2 - 0

3

4.

Xaverian

Brooklyn

CHSAA B/Q

2 - 0

4

5.

South Shore

Brooklyn

PSAL

2 - 0

5

6.

Thomas Jefferson

Brooklyn

PSAL

2 - 0

7

7.

Mount St. Michael

Bronx

CHSAA NY

2 - 0

NR

8.

Eagle Academy

Bronx

PSAL

1 - 0

8

9.

Wings Academy

Bronx

PSAL

2 - 0

9

10.

Msgr. Scanlon

Bronx

CHSAA NY

2 - 0

10
As of December 5th 2021
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}