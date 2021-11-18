New York City's Top 10 Preseason Teams (2021 - 2022)
As the 2021 - 2022 season approaches, there appears to be some light at the end of the tunnel. Based on early indicators, here are the top ten impact teams coming out of NYC
1. Cardinal Hayes – Bronx, NY (CHSAA NYC)
2. Christ the King – Queens, NY (CHSAA B/Q)
3. St. Francis Prep – Queens, NY (CHSAA B/Q)
4. Xaverian – Brooklyn, NY (CHSAA B/Q)
5. South Shore – Brooklyn, NY (PSAL AA)
6. St. Raymond – Bronx, NY (CHSAA NYC)
7. Thomas Jefferson – Brooklyn, NY (PSAL AA)
8. Eagle Academy – Bronx, NY (PSAL AA)
9. Wings Academy – Bronx, NY (PSAL AA)
10. Monsignor Scanlon – Bronx, NY (CHSAA NYC)