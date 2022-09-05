For the first time in a long while, high school basketball is not only back but back with a vengeance as the 2022-23 approaches. NYCHoops.net has identified a slew of high level pre-high school season events where players and teams can put up or shut up. Most of New York’s best teams and players along with up n’ comers will be sharpening up their games, prepping for the first wide open New York basketball season in years.