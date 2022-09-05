New York’s Pre-HS Tournaments Are Back!
For the first time in a long while, high school basketball is not only back but back with a vengeance as the 2022-23 approaches. NYCHoops.net has identified a slew of high level pre-high school season events where players and teams can put up or shut up. Most of New York’s best teams and players along with up n’ comers will be sharpening up their games, prepping for the first wide open New York basketball season in years.
Island Garden Pre-Season Showcase (9/9 – 9/11) @ IG Gym in W. Hempstead, NY
Premier Basketball Fall League (9/10) @ SUSA Sports @ Hauppauge, NY
Gauchos RoundBall Classic (9/15) @ Gauchos Gym, Bronx, NY
Eagle Academy Pre-HS Showcase (9/25 – 9/26) @ St. Albans, NY
M.T.G. Back2School Pre-HS Invitational (10/1) @ JHS 216
Crusaders Pre-HS Invitational (Weekends 9/10 – 10/3) @ Scanlon HS, Bx
iS8 Pre-High School Classic @ IS8 Gym South Jamaica, NY
Great 8 (10/8 – 10/9) @ South Shore HS, Brooklyn, NY
Eight Is Enough Pre-Season HS Tournament (10/8) @ Canarsie HS, Brooklyn, NY
The Preview by Jay David (10/9)
Test The Waters (10/10) @ St. Raymond HS, Bronx
Alzheimer’s Classic Nassau vs Suffolk All-Star Game (10/30) @ St. Dominic’s HS, Oyster Bay, NY
Elite 48 Fall H.S. Preseason Showcase (10/15 - 10/16) @ Massapequa, NY
Beacon 158 (10/19) @JHS 158
Our 2022-23 NYCHoops.net Pre-season Top Ten NYC, Long Island and Westchester/Upstate Teams along with our Class of 2023 top ten preseason players will be posted in late October.
Last Seasons