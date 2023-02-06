MOUNT VERNON, NY – A game that was decades in the making was overshadowed by the Mount Vernon Knights losing their second game in a row. “I’ve been here 11 years and we’ve never played them,” said Iona Prep head coach Steve Alvarado. "As far as losing back-to-back games, that might also be over a decade old"

Sunday afternoon’s pivotal game was an all-out war that lived up to its hype. It would be a heated contest that stretched into overtime but when the smoke cleared, the Gaels handed Mt. Vernon an 85 – 79 loss. This comes on the heels of a 60 – 59 defeat at the hands of Scarsdale.

“Our strategy was to limit our turnovers against their intense pressure,” said Alvarado. Iona Prep also sought to shut down the paint, forcing the Knights to win from the perimeter.

Knights head Coach Bob Cimmino initiated his patented swarming defensive attack against the Gaels. An onslaught that usually cripples an opponent and turns into offensive opportunities. In this game however, the small ball interplay between Mt. Vernon’s pesky backcourt of 6’1” Elijah Morris ‘23 and 5’6” Tavien Tyler ‘25 was countered by Iona Prep’s back court of 5'11" Johnny Keenan '25 and 5'10" Blaise New '23. The Gaels had one advantage tactical advantage and that was its front court. Specifically, the p[play of 6’5” AJ Rodriguez ‘23. The senior wing gave the Gaels a slight 38 – 34 lead at the half.