Scarsdale's Carlos Rodriguez had been angling for an opportunistic long range 3-pointer throughout a back and forth battle with previously unbeaten (against Section 1 foes) Mount Vernon.

With six seconds left, Scarsdale's high scoring guard fired in a tape measure and high arching, contested three which was ultimately the game-winner in the Red Raiders' 60-59 upset of Mount Vernon on Friday afternoon.

Rodriguez, who scored 17 points, was instrumental in Scarsdale's come from behind win and one of the first home losses in several years for the Knights. It marked the first time Mount Vernon has lost against a Section 1 opponent in three seasons.

Jake Sussberg added 16 points and 12 rebounds for Scarsdale, which erased a double-digit halftime deficit. In a fourth quarter which witnessed both teams exchange jabs, Mount Vernon senior guard Dylan Colon bagged a deep, straight-away 3-pointer which capped a 9-2 run and gave the Knights a 57-55 edge. Scarsdale showed its resilience, however, as Rodriguez' trey sealed a signature win.

Mount Vernon rattled off an 18-4 run to seize a 26-12 first half lead. The Knights' left handed senior off guard, Elijah Morris, keyed the run with a personal 8-2 first quarter spurt that included back to back 3-pointers and a mid-range step back.

While Scarsdale encountered difficulty with Mount Vernon's pace in the first half, they chipped away at the deficit before the half and found their rhythm offensively in the third quarter.

While Mount Vernon is known for enforcing a breakneck up-tempo attack, Scarsdale tightened up defensively in the second half and kept them in a half court set during the second half.

Beyond Rodriguez' 17 and Sussberg's double double, Asher Krohn added 13 points.

Mount Vernon came into the game with a visible upper hand on Section 1 foes, albeit they've been tested these past few weeks.

The Knights won a pair of tight, back to back games against Mamaroneck and fended off a comeback bid from the Tigers with a dizzying 48-46 win last week.



