WEST HEMPSTEAD, NY - On Saturday, we went to the Island Garden gym to check out NY Madness, one of the first of many preseason tournaments of the 2022-23 high school season. Multiple high school teams and players dusted off the cobwebs as coaches also assessed who’s in and who’s out.
While teams like Christ the King, L.I. Lutheran, South Shore, Stepinac and Cardinal Hayes are heavy favorites, some dark horses are saying don’t overlook us. Newly anointed Canarsie HS head coach Rickey Rivers told NYCHoops.net, “I’ve been head coach for a year. I will not get too far ahead of myself, but we’ve made some good strides with the program.” Rivers continued saying he thinks his squad could contend for a PSAL championship.
Canarsie Players like transfer guard Jayden Brickhouse ’23 and 6’7” Bradley Beache ’23 reinforce Coach Rivers prediction. And while St. Francis Prep from the CHSAA are retooling after losing 4 of their starting five to graduation, breakout players Josh Pascarelli ‘23 might take the Terriers to the promise land.
Other players that stood out as emerging stars was Tyler Castro ’23 from Holy Cross and Jaden James ’23 and freshman Josh Powell '25 from Archbishop Molloy.
Teams that have been played well so far are Holy Cross, St. Francis Prep, Sayville, Molloy, Holy Trinity, Chaminade. The final day of play in the tournament is Sunday.