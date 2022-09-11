WEST HEMPSTEAD, NY - On Saturday, we went to the Island Garden gym to check out NY Madness, one of the first of many preseason tournaments of the 2022-23 high school season. Multiple high school teams and players dusted off the cobwebs as coaches also assessed who’s in and who’s out.

While teams like Christ the King, L.I. Lutheran, South Shore, Stepinac and Cardinal Hayes are heavy favorites, some dark horses are saying don’t overlook us. Newly anointed Canarsie HS head coach Rickey Rivers told NYCHoops.net, “I’ve been head coach for a year. I will not get too far ahead of myself, but we’ve made some good strides with the program.” Rivers continued saying he thinks his squad could contend for a PSAL championship.