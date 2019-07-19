News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-19 09:51:17 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Zed Key becomes a national target, suitors continue to emerge

Lt6vfkafpzrcgaqdaf0i
Corey Evans • Basketball Recruiting
@coreyevans_10
Basketball Analyst

HOOVER, AL. – Not many have used the newly implemented June evaluating settings to better their recruitment than Zed Key. The three-star big man has seen a bevy of offers roll in but is in no rush ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}