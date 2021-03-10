NYCHoops - Wynter leads Drexel to first CAA title

The former Catholic League Player of the year and All Long Island selection Camren Wynter had a fantastic Senior year at Holy Trinity. He graduated with very little recruitment despite his accomplishments but decided to prep and go to DME Academy in Florida. His decision paid off as he turned his hard work into an offer from Drexel which he accepted.

Ever since he arrived at Drexel Wynter has done nothing but shine. He was the third Drexel player in program history to named CAA Rookie of the year and followed it up with a terrific sophomore year where he was voted team MVP and 2nd team All CAA. This season he’s been even better leading his team in minutes, scoring at over 17 a game and in assists while shooting over 48% from the field. Wynter has improved his 3pt percentage up to 41% and upped his free throw percentage to and impressive 83%.

Wynter was able to score his 1,000th point this season as he continues to build on his decorated college resume. He bet on himself, received some exposure during the prep year which led to an opportunity and he’s taken full advantage of it. The Dragons who seemed to find a hidden gem in Wynter unfortunately had a bit of an up and down year ended up a sixth seed entering the league tournament. These tournaments are truly madness as Drexel found themselves favorites against 8th seed Elon. Elon on magic run was taken down by Drexel 63-55 last night as Wynter was named tournament MVP.

For the Dragons it’s their first CAA championship ever and their first NCAA appearance in 25 years. We look forward to Wynter continuing to push Drexel to new heights and represent Long Island in March Madness.



