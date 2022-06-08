White Plains Guard Earns USA U-17 Invite

Johnuel "Boogie" Fland is one of the 35 athletes who has been selected to play in the USA U-17 Men's Basketball training camp in Colorado Springs, Colo., on June 18-25.

Fland, who has been a revelation as a shot maker, run starter, and hounding defensive pest for the PSA Cardinals, will compete for a chance to represent the United States.

If he makes the final 12-man roster, the Harlem native and hotly pursued Class of 2024 Stepinac HS guard will head to Europe for the 2022 U-17 FIBA World Cup.

The event takes place from July 2-July 10, and it will begin in Malaga, Spain.

Fland helped lead Stepinac HS to an Archdiocesan championship this past season. A high scoring guard since he was a freshman during a Covid-depleted campaign at Stepinac, Fland has established himself as a confrontational defender who pioneers Terrance "Munch" Williams PSA team with his on-ball tactics.

He's also a slick, crafty guard with a purity of vision in his ability to weave through defenders and score. This spring, he's also opened an outside shot.

He scored 25 points on 10 shot attempts during the Cardinals' 53-50 victory over BABC during Nike EYBL Session II, a performance which solidified his status as a Top-25 national recruit.

Fland has upped his stock this summer, most notably with the 25-point game (in which he hit 5-for-7 from 3-point range) in the win over BABC.

While he's accumulated countless offers, Fland says his focus is on grinding and seizing the leadership role at Stepinac.

Alongside Fland, this Stepinac team returns a young and promising core with a veritable Swiss army knife in 6-foot-8 (Loyola Maryland commit) Isaiah Alexander, talented Class of 2025 point guard Danny Carbuccia, and versatile 6-foot-6 forward Braylon Ritvo.

Fland currently holds offers from LSU, Providence, Maryland, Miami, Oregon, reigning national champion Kansas, Seton Hall, St. John's, UConn, Illinois, Kansas State, USC, Virginia Tech, Fordham, and others.

And while he's a different style player, his ascension of the high major market is like a former Stepinac guard: Elmsford, NY native RJ Davis.

Davis, who helped lead UNC to a berth in the national championship this past season, was inundated with offers later in the process than Fland. Still, he erupted during the summer of his freshman year.

Davis subscribed to an arduous workload and schedule that off season and readied himself for the rigors of the jump from his freshman to sophomore year.

He trained with White Plains native and former professional Torey Thomas, putting on 10 pounds of muscle and gaining speed and agility. He prepared himself by getting craftier, learning to finish through contact, and tightening his handle. This resulted in him emerging as one of the country's prized recruits. Given the spring Fland has had, he is certainly on a similar path.



