Where does West Virginia basketball turn next in 2020 recruiting?
West Virginia already has several spots sewn up in the 2020 recruiting class but the efforts to retool the roster are still well underway.
The Mountaineers currently does not have a scholarship open in the 2020 class given that the current roster is now at a full 13 with three players set to graduate and a pair of commitments already in the fold.
But that hasn't stopped the recruiting efforts.
So where does the program stand?
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news