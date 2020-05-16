No one saw this coming. Something that happens only once a century. A life altering event that necessitates a new normal. While professional sports are scrambling to survive during the COVID-19 pandemic, so too will high school sports. AAU/Grassroots summer/spring basketball has already been decimated but what about next season? What does the future look like for high school basketball? NYCHoops.net spoke with some prominent New York State high school basketball head coaches to get their take on what the immediate future holds. “I can’t imagine a school year without a basketball season,” said St. Raymond Coach Jorge Lopez. “Especially after how the 2019-20 [season] had come to an abrupt end.” Just as the CHSAA and PSAL seasons was in heading into the meat of the city championships, the outbreak of the coronavirus shutdown basketball in mid-March. The Federation T.O.C. State championships were cancelled soon after and just like that, basketball as we know it was gone. To make matters worse, the city removed all the basketball rims from public parks to prevent group gatherings.

"The game will definitely never be the same," said Brooklyn Collegiate Head Coach Malcolm Connor

The coaches we spoke to had varying opinions on what’s to happen next season. “To be honest it, could go either way,” said Brooklyn Collegiate Coach Malcolm Connor. "I think the school schedule will be staggered where certain grades or classes. But then if that happens what does that mean for practice. I think everything is predicated on what model the NBA and the NCAA rolls out. Once they have a plan in place with basketball can go on I think then we'll see basketball on the high school level again. When it's all said and done I think they will either be a no fan policy or social distancing within the crowd and no postgame handshakes by players. The game will definitely never be the same.” Coach Steve Alvarado from Iona Prep, the New Rochelle high school that was in the epicenter and a New York State hot spot, believes high school basketball’s future is contingent on the football season which normally begins in August. “My strong feeling is our season will be a delayed start. I believe football will be late to start thus pushing back the beginning of our season. I think they [will] have a shortened season and consequently we will have a shorter season/less games. Travel to out of town games and tourneys will be banned. I think we start right after the new year. But I think at that point we will have fans but with restrictions on how many with adjustments on seating.” St. Francis Coach Jimmy Lynch is even more positive saying, “I’m very optimistic that NYC will be back to normal by September. I think it will be a great time for all fall student-athletes to get back on the fields or in the gym and that will continue into the winter seasons.”

Stepinac Head Coach Pat Massaroni says, "I think we have many unknowns."

Some coaches are optimistic that the upcoming season will begin on time. “I think we have many unknowns,” said Archbishop Stepinac Coach Pat Massaroni. “It is May and people want answers for November when the season starts. I think we have to see how things progress before decisions are made.” According to Christ the King Coach Joe Arbitello, decisions are in the process of being made. State officials are talking but admits its all predicated when or if football season begins and ends. The CHSAA may ban contacts sports. If that happens, “We’re in trouble.” Cutting to the chase Arbitello prognosticated that “Unless they find a vaccine, there may not be any basketball until January 2021.” Long Island Lutheran Coach John Buck concurs that the Fall sports will be the end all, be all in every league. "As far as next year, in addition to many factors, I agree that football will be a key test drive for high school sports in 20-21. If it gets cancelled, the rest are not looking good." Similarly, the PSAL is also thinking ahead as well, according to South Shore Coach Shawn Mark. “A lot is going on. I just had a meeting with the chancellor and few of my colleagues. This is serious. We may not have another next year either.”

"I have many ideas as how to proceed, " said Cardozo Head Coach Ron Naclerio