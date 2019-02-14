What's next for Kadary Richmond?
As a key piece to the success for South Shore over the past couple of seasons 6'5" guard Kadary Richmond '19 has asserted himself to becoming a scoring combo guard whose ability to play multiple sp...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news