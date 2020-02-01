Western NY guard shows promise
He wasn't always the tallest guy on the floor but now at 6'3" it's become clear that combo guard Damani Barley (Rochester East '22) is one of the more intriguing talents in the Western New York reg...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news