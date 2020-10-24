NYCHoops - Westchester Top 24 Event's Performers

On Friday, The Workout event was held at PAL gym in Yonkers, NY. The host Torey Thomas a native of White Plains, NY and 13 year international player started the workout to give back to the community he loves.

“I felt there was a major need to get kids exposure. I know everything that’s going on with Covid-19 is hurting players chances to get scene. I wanted to be productive with my time. I want to do this again next month. I’m working on that now,” said Thomas.

The players in attendance were live streamed on Go Torey All-stars Facebook page. The roster of player’s were from Westchester, NY, NYC, New Jersey, and Connecticut.