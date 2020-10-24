NYCHoops - Westchester Top 24 Event's Performers

Westchester Top 24 Event's Performers
On Friday, The Workout event was held at PAL gym in Yonkers, NY. The host Torey Thomas a native of White Plains, NY and 13 year international player started the workout to give back to the community he loves.
“I felt there was a major need to get kids exposure. I know everything that’s going on with Covid-19 is hurting players chances to get scene. I wanted to be productive with my time. I want to do this again next month. I’m working on that now,” said Thomas.
The players in attendance were live streamed on Go Torey All-stars Facebook page. The roster of player’s were from Westchester, NY, NYC, New Jersey, and Connecticut.
6’0” G Sean Lee (Notre Dame Catholic HS, CT ’22) GPA 3.84
5’11” SG Jackson Garcia (Ardsley HS, NY ’22) GPA 3.84
6’0” G Jaden Carr (Ossining HS, NY ’22) GPA 3.2
6’6” F Matthew Phillips (Mount St. Michaels, NY ’21) GPA 3.6
6’0” PG Ryan Ritch (Dobbs Ferry HS, NY ’21) GPA 3.8
6’4” G Oliver Shevick (Fox Lane HS, NY ’22)
6’0” G Tymir Jackson-Greene (White Plains HS, NY ’21)
6’0” G Mekhi Woodbury (White Plains HS, NY ’21)
6’2” G Javel Cherry (Poughkeepsie HS, NY ’21)
6’5” F Dejon Hamilton (Poughkeepsie HS, NY ’21)
6’3” G/F Zaccai Curtis (Poughkeepsie HS, NY ’21)
6’1” PG Jahlyl Morgan (Poughkeepsie HS, NY ’22)
6’2” G Jaysean Morgan (Poughkeepsie HS, NY ’22)
6’3” G/F Shelvon Grant (Poughkeepsie HS, NY ’21)
6’1” G/SF Brandon Harris (Alexander Hamilton HS, NY ’21)
6’2” G Jaylen Savage (Alexander Hamilton HS, NY ’22)
5’9” G Ethan Berry (Alexander Hamilton HS, NY ’21)
5’9” G Chris Ward (Alexander Hamilton HS, NY ’22)
6’5” PF Manny Barker (Mount Vernon HS, NY ’22)
6’7” PF/C DeMarley Taylor (Mount Vernon HS, NY ’22)
5’9” PG Jayden Austin (Mount Vernon HS, NY ’22)
5’9” PG Justin Robinson (Mount Vernon HS, NY ’22)
5’10” SG Tristan George (Mount Vernon HS, NY ’22)
6’4” PF Omari Hart (Mount Vernon HS, NY ’22)