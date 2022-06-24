Westchester Product Selected In 2022 NBA Draft

In a deep and unpredictable 2022 NBA Draft, Duke freshman and Stepinac HS product A.J. Griffin was selected 16th overall by the Atlanta Hawks on Thursday night.

The 6-foot-6, 220-pound Westchester County native is the first-ever first round draft pick to come out of Stepinac.

Stepinac alum Marty Conlon played for multiple NBA teams, including the Milwaukee Bucks and the Miami Heat, during his professional career. He went undrafted in 1990.

Playing alongside current North Carolina guard RJ Davis, Griffin authored a memorable career under head coach Pat Massaroni.

He helped the Crusaders win a NYS federation championship four years ago. At just 18 years old, Griffin was one of the younger players selected. The first three draft picks were all freshmen this past season. Griffin's Duke teammate, 6-foot-10 high scoring forward Paulo Banchero, was selected first overall.

Griffin's draft stock heightened during the stretch run of Duke's season, as he surfaced as an intriguing prospect with his size and guard's skill set.

Griffin's physicality and athleticism, which resulted in many dazzling above the rim plays during his Stepinac heyday, align with today's game. Griffin's father, Adrian Griffin, played several years in the and is currently an assistant coach with the Toronto Raptors.

Griffin bolstered his NBA draft stock with a 21-point performance during a resounding win over Miami in the ACC championship. During Duke's Elite 8 win over Arkansas, Griffin turned in an 18-point performance, one which displayed his wide-ranging offensive arsenal.

Griffin and Duke's NCAA tournament ride, along with the career of iconic Blue Devils head coach Mike Krzyzewski (who has since retired) would come to a devastating, screeching halt in the 2022 Final Four in a loss to blood rival UNC.

There was plenty of Stepinac representation at the Barclays Center on Griffin's historic night. Stepinac coach Massaroni and several former teammates were in attendance.



