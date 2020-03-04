It’s been awhile since Scarsdale High School has produced a Division I prospect but under its second year head coach, all that has changed. “I just had my senior [Jayshen Saigal] commit [to Lehigh],” said Head Coach Joe Amelio.

Although the 6’3” combo guard has is a walk-on at the Patriot League school, he’s a preferred walk-on with a guaranteed spot on the team according to Amelio. if the senior excels he will receive a full scholarship. ”He’s fully on the team and might travel to Russia with them in June.”

Coach Amelio believes that Saigal will do just fine playing with the Mountain Hawks. “Lehigh University is one of the nation’s most distinguished schools. Along with a top notch education, Jay has found a basketball program he believes he can excel on.”

Lehigh head coach Brett Reed will get a lightning quick guard that can beat players off the dribble. This past season, Saigal averaged 20.8 points, 9.4 rebounds and 3.3 assists. “He is really a complete package,” Amelio touted.

Coach Amelio credits Lehigh head coach and assistant coach Harry Morra for recruiting Saigal. “They made him feel right at home from the beginning.”

Saigal verbally committed to Lehigh University on Wednesday.