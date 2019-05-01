Cole Anthony (AP Images)

Did the Cole Anthony addition change the way the recruits perceive Carolina? Seems like he made it the cool place to play — uncool buzz (@mailtweeter) April 28, 2019

Not really. It might seem as that is the case, thanks to Anthony Harris committing to North Carolina just hours after Anthony’s commitment on Wednesday and then Charleston Southern grad-transfer Christian Keeling committing to the program Friday. UNC has had its misses in recent months and years on the recruiting trail, but this is still the program that enrolled five-stars Coby White and Nassir Little last fall and already holds the commitment of top 30 junior Day’Ron Sharpe.

Carolina is always going to be Carolina. The legacy of the program is too good, which is why many dream of suiting up for the blueblood program. UNC might not be Duke or Kentucky, but it is not far behind, no matter the string of recruiting misses it endures.

Could Kansas conceivably land both @RjHampton14 & @kyreewalker1 if they both do indeed reclassify? — Jason Mitchum (@jason_mitchum) April 28, 2019

With the additions of Mitchell & Teague at Baylor this upcoming season, what do u think the team’s ceiling will be? — Baylor dude 18 (@BradNewsome9) April 28, 2019

Baylor could potentially win the Big 12. Most thought the Bears were going to be a basement dweller in the league last year, but Scott Drew drained every ounce of abilities out of his team en route to a top 5 finish in arguably the most competitive conference in the nation. Next year, Kansas is still Kansas, and Texas, Texas Tech and WVU each have a chance to make a run. However, the Bears bring back practically their entire roster. They will have a healthy Tristan Clark in the post and they will see guards MaCio Teague and Davion Mitchell join the brigade. Toss in the enrollment of Rivals150 wing Jordan Turner and another offseason of development for Mario Kegler, Jared Butler and Mark Vital and the Bears could be in contention for a Big 12 regular season title and a potential top 4 seed in next year’s NCAA Tournament.

Which player does UNC have the best shot at landing in the 2020 class? — Chuck Sebastian (@ncncblue) April 28, 2019

North Carolina has already secured the commitment of five-star junior Day’Ron Sharpe and the Tar Heels would love to add another versatile and talented wing-forward. Keeping that in mind, Ziaire Williams would be my best guess and also a tremendous fit. The five-star junior visited the Chapel Hill campus this winter and came away impressed by all that Roy Williams had to offer. Stanford has a solid chance, too, as Williams is a very intellectual, forward-thinking person who boasts elite-level grades in the classroom. The fact that the Cardinal have found success in recent years with prospects in his mold and their close proximity does not hurt. But North Carolina has the positional need that he could fill, and the program's pedigree might be too difficult to pass up.

How does NC State stand with Jalen Cone? Or Josh Hall? — ncstatepackguy (@ncstatepackguy) April 29, 2019