Wattara: Committed to being Committed
If it seems like 6'5" Ibrahim Wattara (Mount St. Michael '20) has been in the CHSAA forever, it's because he almost has. This is his fourth varsity season with the Mountaineers and he has become no...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news