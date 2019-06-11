Watch out for Malachi Smith
As the months go by, slowly but surely 6’1” Malachi Smith (St. Raymond ’21) is becoming “that dude.” The player that D-I coaches should check out before it’s too late. We caught up with the dynamic...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news