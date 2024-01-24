6’10” Wing Asher Elson (South Shore HS, NY ‘25) knocked down a jumper. Thomas Jefferson missed, Brewer finished inside, Brewer hit a free throw, Jefferson scored and then Swann stole a pass for big time slam. This game definitely meant a lot to Swann especially since he transferred from the Wave. Brewer threw down a dunk, Swann finished an offensive rebound for two, South Shore scored, Elson had a big block then the Vikings got an easy bucket. Swann drew a foul, made both and then finished an offensive rebound for two giving Thomas Jefferson a nice 26-17 lead.

Jefferson started the game with a basket, 6’4” G Jahda Swann (Thomas Jefferson HS, NY ‘26) got a steal and found 6'0” PG Connor Sprattley (Thomas Jefferson HS, NY ‘25) for two. Then 6’3” G Jago Robinson (South Shore HS, NY ‘24) scored. Sprattley hit a three, he then got fouled from three and made 2 of 3. Swann got a steal, Thomas Jefferson missed. Forward 6’7” F Jahmere Brewer (South Shore HS, NY ‘24) converted two free throws. TJ hit a three, made two free throws, Brewer scored and Swann answered with a bucket.

South Shore HS Vikings hosted Thomas Jefferson HS Orange Wave in another highly anticipated PSAL matchup. The Orange have done a great job of getting out to some promising leads against some big-time programs but have stumbled a bit on closing them out. This Viking group has been heating up their team play as of late and look to take both regular games against Thomas Jefferson HS.

Brewer posted up and scored, Thomas Jefferson missed, Elson finished a floater, and Orange Wave made both free throws. Then Sprattley buried a big three. South Shore hit a free throw, Robinson hit a free throw and scored after a stop but Swann stopped the run with a bucket. Robinson made both free throws, Swann scored, Vikings hit a shot, and Sprattley got to the line. He made both, Swann got inside for two again, South Shore went 1/2 at the line and Swann split after getting fouled.

Sprattley hit a tough shot, Vikings hit a prayer plus got fouled but missed the free throw. Brewere went 1/2 from the line and the Vikings scored again to cut Thomas Jefferson’s lead to 42-34 at the half. Swann hit two free throws, Connor scored, Brewer hit a free throw and Elson finished a nice bucket. Sprattley blew by defense for two, Elson scored inside, Swann had an offensive putback but the Vikings answered. Elson threw down a massive slam after a stop, he blocked Thomas Jefferson at the rim, Robinson scored, Elson got another block which lead to a 3.

Elson’s defensive presence as well as some great defense from the Vikings got them right back in the mix. Jefferson, was up 50-49, got huge back-to-back triples from their man Sprattley. Vikings hit a free throw; Elson went 1/2 after a Thomas Jefferson tech but Sprattley got to the line. He made both; Swann and Brewer traded buckets, then Thomas Jefferson picked up another foul and Thomas Jefferson after their big man erupted, he got called for a tech. Brewer made both, Robinson did too and then Brewer drew another foul, but only made 1. Sprattley hit a contested pull-up, Thomas Jefferson took a charge and Sprattley came down burying a back breaking three.

Robinson scored, Vikings got a steal, Robinson finished a layup, Thomas Jefferson turned it over again and Robinson got another bucket. His quick 6-0 cut it to 1, they got a stop, and the Vikings scored. Elson got a steal and put it in for two. Jefferson missed and got massive putback for two. After a Vikings miss and offensive rebound by Thomas Jefferson, to foul. South Shore split at the line but killed some clock when their lone player on the line almost got the rebound. The whole crowd knew who was getting the ball as Sprattley took a deep three to win it but fell short as the Vikings pulled off a wild comeback.

Brewer had a big 18-points, Robinson was clutch down the stretch finishing with 17-points. While Elson had a bunch of huge blocks and chipped in 13-points. Sprattley was the player of the game despite the loss finishing with a game high 31-points. While Swann was fantastic as well, adding 23-points and several rebounds. Vikings continue to find ways to win, while Thomas Jefferson has had every big team on the schedule on the ropes. We expect both clubs to make very deep runs in this year’s PSAL playoffs.