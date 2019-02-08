BROOKLYN, NY- After losing the first matchup between the two schools, South Shore's players and coaches were motivated to make sure they showed Thomas Jefferson who the real kings of Brooklyn are.

It may have come with some scares in the third quarter but down the stretch the Vikings took firm control once and for all, and behind a balanced offensive attack paced by senior guards Femi Odukale '19 and Kadary Richmond '19 were able to push past the Orange Wave, 68-51.

Losing 80-79 on the road at Jefferson in the early part of January still was on the minds of the players of the Vikings with Odukale noting that he and his teammates were out to prove a point on Thursday evening.

"Everybody thought after that game that South Shore isn't that good and everybody was saying that we are beatable so we had to show that we aren't a team to play with," Odukale stated.

From the outset it looked as if that was the attitude everyone on the Vikings had as from Odukale and Richmond hitting shots off the dribble, to big man Isaiah Richards '19 controlling the paint, South Shore was able to get off quick and take a lead as big as 39-19 midway through the second quarter.

After going down by 20 it seemed as if something clicked into Jefferson guard Jaquan Carlos '21 that he was going to have to put his stamp on the game, and scoring all 11 of the Orange Wave's points on his own in the final 3:44 of the opening half allowed them to creep closer into the game with the deficit cut to 41-30 at the break.

Seeing Carlos help carry Jefferson back into the game wasn't a shock to South Shore head coach Shawn Mark who said that he anticipated big things out of the sophomore because he is a very good player, but what happened in the third quarter really took his respect for Carlos' game to a whole new level.

Scoring the last 11 of the first half for Jefferson, Carlos kept at it in the third as he had 14 of the Orange Wave's 19 points, including fadeaway jumpers and up and under drives in the lane where two and sometimes three defenders were coming at him.