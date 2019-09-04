Video Highlights & Breakdown: Hassan Diarra
If an aggressive guard is what you seek, look no further than New York City guard Hassan Diarra '20. Currently attending Putnam Science Academy (CT), Diarra embodies how the prototypical New York g...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news